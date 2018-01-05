With Tennessee being UK’s next ‘war,’ Calipari moves Knox into trenches

To find Kevin Knox at Kentucky practices, you should look to the end of the court where Nick Richards, Sacha Killeya-Jones, PJ Washington and Tai Wynyard are trying to throw their weight around. You should ignore the guards at the other end.
“Kevin is no longer working with guards,” UK Coach John Calipari said Friday. “He’s working with the big guys.”
Calipari said he hoped the move would lead to more aggressive play and inspire Knox to “go to the goal more.”
At 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Knox has the means to be productive around the basket. Often during the preseason and non-conference portion of the season, Calipari advised, urged and/or implored Knox to not settle for jump shots.
Never miss a local story.
Of moving Knox with the “bigs” in practice, Calipari said, “Play like you’re a big man who can really shoot.”
Knox leads Kentucky with 21 three-point baskets. On the down side, it’s taken him 63 three-point shots to get there.
Put another way, three-pointers account for 38.7 percent of Knox’s shots. Only Wenyen Gabriel (45.8 percent) has a higher percentage of his shots coming from three-point distance.
Kentucky figures to need aggression and a willingness to mix it up around the basket in Saturday night’s game at Tennessee. The Vols’ leading scorer and rebounder is forward Grant Williams. Only 10.8 percent of his shots have been three-pointers.
Earlier this season, ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg referred to the Vols as “a bunch of junkyard dogs.”
With Tennessee having lost its last two games and the game being a sellout, Calipari expects an intense environment.
“It’ll be a war,” he said. “It will be good for these guys to feel this.”
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Saturday
No. 17 Kentucky at No. 23 Tennessee
When: 9 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 12-2 (2-0 SEC), Tennessee 9-4 (0-2)
Series: Kentucky leads 153-69
Last meeting: Kentucky won 83-58 on Feb. 14, 2017, in Lexington.
Comments