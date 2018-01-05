More Videos

Kentucky smarter in second half in win over LSU 0:50

Kentucky smarter in second half in win over LSU

Pause
Andy Barr: 'We're finally putting America back on the right track' 1:30

Andy Barr: 'We're finally putting America back on the right track'

New UK dining center opens Sunday 2:01

New UK dining center opens Sunday

Stivers: State budget will be 'draconian' without pension overhaul 1:23

Stivers: State budget will be 'draconian' without pension overhaul

How John Calipari has avoided the flu 0:52

How John Calipari has avoided the flu

'I fought like hell.' Meet the woman who transformed health care in Eastern Kentucky. 4:12

'I fought like hell.' Meet the woman who transformed health care in Eastern Kentucky.

Stoops reacts to Snell's ejection, final play call 1:29

Stoops reacts to Snell's ejection, final play call

‘Put partisanship aside, deal with the facts.' Committee meets on Hoover complaint. 1:22

‘Put partisanship aside, deal with the facts.' Committee meets on Hoover complaint.

Thousands rally, march in Lexington Women's March 2:21

Thousands rally, march in Lexington Women's March

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:49

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

  • Kevin Knox is no longer working with the guards

    Kentucky freshman Kevin Knox and head coach John Calipari talk about his 16 points and 11 rebounds at LSU.

Kentucky freshman Kevin Knox and head coach John Calipari talk about his 16 points and 11 rebounds at LSU. John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com
Kentucky freshman Kevin Knox and head coach John Calipari talk about his 16 points and 11 rebounds at LSU. John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

UK Men's Basketball

With Tennessee being UK’s next ‘war,’ Calipari moves Knox into trenches

By Jerry Tipton

jtipton@herald-leader.com

January 05, 2018 05:43 PM

UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO

To find Kevin Knox at Kentucky practices, you should look to the end of the court where Nick Richards, Sacha Killeya-Jones, PJ Washington and Tai Wynyard are trying to throw their weight around. You should ignore the guards at the other end.

“Kevin is no longer working with guards,” UK Coach John Calipari said Friday. “He’s working with the big guys.”

Calipari said he hoped the move would lead to more aggressive play and inspire Knox to “go to the goal more.”

At 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Knox has the means to be productive around the basket. Often during the preseason and non-conference portion of the season, Calipari advised, urged and/or implored Knox to not settle for jump shots.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Of moving Knox with the “bigs” in practice, Calipari said, “Play like you’re a big man who can really shoot.”

More Videos

Kentucky smarter in second half in win over LSU 0:50

Kentucky smarter in second half in win over LSU

Pause
Andy Barr: 'We're finally putting America back on the right track' 1:30

Andy Barr: 'We're finally putting America back on the right track'

New UK dining center opens Sunday 2:01

New UK dining center opens Sunday

Stivers: State budget will be 'draconian' without pension overhaul 1:23

Stivers: State budget will be 'draconian' without pension overhaul

How John Calipari has avoided the flu 0:52

How John Calipari has avoided the flu

'I fought like hell.' Meet the woman who transformed health care in Eastern Kentucky. 4:12

'I fought like hell.' Meet the woman who transformed health care in Eastern Kentucky.

Stoops reacts to Snell's ejection, final play call 1:29

Stoops reacts to Snell's ejection, final play call

‘Put partisanship aside, deal with the facts.' Committee meets on Hoover complaint. 1:22

‘Put partisanship aside, deal with the facts.' Committee meets on Hoover complaint.

Thousands rally, march in Lexington Women's March 2:21

Thousands rally, march in Lexington Women's March

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:49

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

  • How John Calipari has avoided the flu

    The Kentucky basketball team has been battling the flu, but head coach John Calipari feels just fine.

How John Calipari has avoided the flu

The Kentucky basketball team has been battling the flu, but head coach John Calipari feels just fine.

John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

Knox leads Kentucky with 21 three-point baskets. On the down side, it’s taken him 63 three-point shots to get there.

Put another way, three-pointers account for 38.7 percent of Knox’s shots. Only Wenyen Gabriel (45.8 percent) has a higher percentage of his shots coming from three-point distance.

Kentucky figures to need aggression and a willingness to mix it up around the basket in Saturday night’s game at Tennessee. The Vols’ leading scorer and rebounder is forward Grant Williams. Only 10.8 percent of his shots have been three-pointers.

Earlier this season, ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg referred to the Vols as “a bunch of junkyard dogs.”

More Videos

Kentucky smarter in second half in win over LSU 0:50

Kentucky smarter in second half in win over LSU

Pause
Andy Barr: 'We're finally putting America back on the right track' 1:30

Andy Barr: 'We're finally putting America back on the right track'

New UK dining center opens Sunday 2:01

New UK dining center opens Sunday

Stivers: State budget will be 'draconian' without pension overhaul 1:23

Stivers: State budget will be 'draconian' without pension overhaul

How John Calipari has avoided the flu 0:52

How John Calipari has avoided the flu

'I fought like hell.' Meet the woman who transformed health care in Eastern Kentucky. 4:12

'I fought like hell.' Meet the woman who transformed health care in Eastern Kentucky.

Stoops reacts to Snell's ejection, final play call 1:29

Stoops reacts to Snell's ejection, final play call

‘Put partisanship aside, deal with the facts.' Committee meets on Hoover complaint. 1:22

‘Put partisanship aside, deal with the facts.' Committee meets on Hoover complaint.

Thousands rally, march in Lexington Women's March 2:21

Thousands rally, march in Lexington Women's March

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:49

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

  • Calipari on Vols' Barnes: I hate playing friends

    Kentucky’s John Calipari and Tennessee’s Rick Barnes are good friends but will be opposing coaches on Saturday night in Knoxville.

Calipari on Vols' Barnes: I hate playing friends

Kentucky’s John Calipari and Tennessee’s Rick Barnes are good friends but will be opposing coaches on Saturday night in Knoxville.

John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

With Tennessee having lost its last two games and the game being a sellout, Calipari expects an intense environment.

“It’ll be a war,” he said. “It will be good for these guys to feel this.”

Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton

Saturday

No. 17 Kentucky at No. 23 Tennessee

When: 9 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 12-2 (2-0 SEC), Tennessee 9-4 (0-2)

Series: Kentucky leads 153-69

Last meeting: Kentucky won 83-58 on Feb. 14, 2017, in Lexington.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kentucky smarter in second half in win over LSU 0:50

Kentucky smarter in second half in win over LSU

Pause
Andy Barr: 'We're finally putting America back on the right track' 1:30

Andy Barr: 'We're finally putting America back on the right track'

New UK dining center opens Sunday 2:01

New UK dining center opens Sunday

Stivers: State budget will be 'draconian' without pension overhaul 1:23

Stivers: State budget will be 'draconian' without pension overhaul

How John Calipari has avoided the flu 0:52

How John Calipari has avoided the flu

'I fought like hell.' Meet the woman who transformed health care in Eastern Kentucky. 4:12

'I fought like hell.' Meet the woman who transformed health care in Eastern Kentucky.

Stoops reacts to Snell's ejection, final play call 1:29

Stoops reacts to Snell's ejection, final play call

‘Put partisanship aside, deal with the facts.' Committee meets on Hoover complaint. 1:22

‘Put partisanship aside, deal with the facts.' Committee meets on Hoover complaint.

Thousands rally, march in Lexington Women's March 2:21

Thousands rally, march in Lexington Women's March

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:49

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

  • Calipari on Vols' Barnes: I hate playing friends

    Kentucky’s John Calipari and Tennessee’s Rick Barnes are good friends but will be opposing coaches on Saturday night in Knoxville.

Calipari on Vols' Barnes: I hate playing friends

View More Video