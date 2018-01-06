Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Tennessee basketball game

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball game against Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.
The game is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. EST.
TELEVISION
Network: SEC Network
Where to find SEC Network:
▪ Spectrum: Depending on your individual channel lineup, the SEC Network is at 76/796/77, 516/517/518 or 79/417/80. Those listings are for standard definition, high definition and alternate stations, respectively.
▪ DISH Network: Channel 404 with the Hopper digital box or on channels 408, 596 and 597 depending on equipment.
▪ DirecTV: Channel 611
SEC Network broadcast team: Tom Hart, play-by-play; Sean Farnham, analyst; Kris Budden, sidelines.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 145.
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)
INTERNET
Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.
Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton and John Clay. Visit Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.
Live video of the game: WatchESPN.com
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.
