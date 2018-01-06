UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Tennessee basketball game

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

January 06, 2018 10:09 AM

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball game against Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

The game is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. EST.

TELEVISION　

Network: SEC Network　　

Where to find SEC Network:　

▪ Spectrum: Depending on your individual channel lineup, the SEC Network is at 76/796/77, 516/517/518 or 79/417/80. Those listings are for standard definition, high definition and alternate stations, respectively.　　

▪ DISH Network: Channel 404 with the Hopper digital box or on channels 408, 596 and 597 depending on equipment.　

▪ DirecTV: Channel 611

SEC Network broadcast team: Tom Hart, play-by-play; Sean Farnham, analyst; Kris Budden, sidelines.　

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 145.

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)

INTERNET　

Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.

Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton and John Clay. Visit Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.　

Live video of the game: WatchESPN.com　

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

  • How John Calipari has avoided the flu

    The Kentucky basketball team has been battling the flu, but head coach John Calipari feels just fine.

Calipari on Vols' Barnes: I hate playing friends 1:22

Calipari on Vols' Barnes: I hate playing friends
Kevin Knox is no longer working with the guards 1:37

Kevin Knox is no longer working with the guards

