Wenyen Gabriel (32) and Hamidou Diallo both fouled out of Saturday night's Kentucky game in Knoxville. PJ Washington left the game in the second half because of cramps.
Box score from Kentucky’s 76-65 loss at Tennessee

January 06, 2018 11:26 PM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team fell to 12-3 overall and 2-1 in the Southeastern Conference after a 76-65 loss to Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday night.

Next up for the 17th-ranked Wildcats is a home game against No. 11 Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Quade Green, 14

Rebounds: Nick Richards, 8

Assists: Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander, 6

Steals: PJ Washington, 3

Blocks: PJ Washington, 2

Turnovers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 5

