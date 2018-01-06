Box score from Kentucky’s 76-65 loss at Tennessee

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team fell to 12-3 overall and 2-1 in the Southeastern Conference after a 76-65 loss to Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday night.

Next up for the 17th-ranked Wildcats is a home game against No. 11 Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Quade Green, 14

Rebounds: Nick Richards, 8

Assists: Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander, 6

Steals: PJ Washington, 3

Blocks: PJ Washington, 2

Turnovers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 5

