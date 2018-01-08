Crystal Ball checkup: Latest on Zion Williamson, Moses Brown and other top recruits

1:11 PJ Washington took the fight to Tennessee Pause

1:59 WTVQ anchor recounts being under fire in Afghanistan

1:30 Andy Barr: 'We're finally putting America back on the right track'

1:48 Photo slideshow: Tennessee hands UK another loss in Knoxville

2:01 New UK dining center opens Sunday

0:49 'I tried my best:' Judge praised for his toughness, compassion leaving court

1:18 In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed this year

0:57 'Disagreement between two neighbors.' Hear from attorney for man accused of attacking Rand Paul.

4:12 'I fought like hell.' Meet the woman who transformed health care in Eastern Kentucky.