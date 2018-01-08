Calipari says Kentucky’s players will need to be tougher to make it in NBA

In his effort to make Kentucky players more tough-minded and physically assertive, John Calipari linked those qualities to what’s perhaps foremost in their minds: Making it in the NBA.

“I’ve seen guys advance with less skills, less this, less that,” Calipari said on a Southeastern Conference teleconference Monday. “Yet, they fought. They lasted (in the professional basketball). They had 15-year careers.

“If you don’t fight, you’re not making it because it’s too competitive.”

The UK coach lamented his team’s lack of fight in the 77-65 loss at Tennessee on Saturday. He also seemed to sting his players’ male ego, saying the Cats “got manhandled by men.”

Kentucky, 12-3 and out of the top 20 of The Associated Press’ top 25 poll, plays Texas A&M on Tuesday. The Aggies have potentially one of the SEC’s more imposing front lines with Tyler Davis (6-foot-10 and 266 pounds) and Robert Williams (6-10, 241). Tonny Trocha-Morelos (6-10, 229) is their backup.

The flu sidelined Williams for Saturday’s game against LSU. Williams practiced Sunday and is expected to play at UK, Coach Billy Kennedy said. Guard Admon Gilder is also expected to play after being sidelined.

In the era of one-and-done players, Calipari has regularly said that opponents have tried to push around his freshman-dependent teams. So his postgame comments at Tennessee fit a pattern.

“When you have a bunch of young players, that’s the last piece of this,” Calipari said of instilling toughness. “It’s not skills. It becomes: will you battle?”

Calipari made sure to avoid any confusion about what he means by a player having fight.

“Doesn’t mean fist-fighting,” he said. “It means fight for position. It means being tough and knowing, ‘I’m not fading away.’ It means moving your feet to offensive rebound. ‘I’m not pushing in the back.’ It means the shot goes up, ‘I’m not afraid of contact. I’m going to create the contact.’”

Vanderbilt Coach Bryce Drew, whose team plays Tennessee on Tuesday, said the Vols’ tandem of Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield fit the description of what Calipari seeks from UK players.

“I think if they were playing football or any kind of sport, they would seek out contact …,” Drew said of Williams and Schofield. “They play much bigger than their size because of their strength.”

Curiously, Calipari’s laments about a lack of toughness echoed what Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes said of his players after last week’s loss to Auburn. Auburn grabbed 22 offensive rebound against the Vols.

Barnes said his players needed to do some soul-searching after that game. The UT coach said he told his players going into the Kentucky game, “Whether we won or lost, we need to get our self-respect back.”

Kentucky might be in the same state of mind going into the game against Texas A&M.

With or without self-respect being involved, Kennedy said he expected his team to be fully challenged in Rupp Arena.

“Kentucky is Kentucky regardless of if they’re mad,” he said.