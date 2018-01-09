Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky-Texas A&M basketball game

Where to watch and how to follow Tuesday’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball game against Texas A&M in Rupp Arena.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. EST.
TELEVISION
Network: ESPN
Never miss a local story.
ESPN broadcast team: Dan Shulman, play-by-play; Jay Bilas, analyst; Laura Rutledge, sideline.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 138.
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)
INTERNET
Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.
Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton, Ben Roberts, Mark Story and John Clay. Visit Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.
Live video of the game: WatchESPN.com
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere
Comments