UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky-Texas A&M basketball game

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

January 09, 2018 05:13 PM

Where to watch and how to follow Tuesday’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball game against Texas A&M in Rupp Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. EST.

TELEVISION　

Network: ESPN　　

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

ESPN broadcast team: Dan Shulman, play-by-play; Jay Bilas, analyst; Laura Rutledge, sideline.　

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 138.

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)

INTERNET　

Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.

Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton, Ben Roberts, Mark Story and John Clay. Visit Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.　

Live video of the game: WatchESPN.com　

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What has UK basketball's Nick Richards been working on?

    Kentucky center Nick Richards talks to the media as UK prepares for Tuesday’s game against Texas A&M.

What has UK basketball's Nick Richards been working on?

What has UK basketball's Nick Richards been working on? 1:18

What has UK basketball's Nick Richards been working on?
PJ Washington knows the Aggies very well 0:58

PJ Washington knows the Aggies very well
Kentucky will have its toughness tested again Tuesday 1:22

Kentucky will have its toughness tested again Tuesday

View More Video