Bartender learns not to mess with John Calipari’s oldest daughter

0:58 PJ Washington knows the Aggies very well Pause

5:20 Zion Williamson talks about his game and his college recruitment

1:49 Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

1:29 Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video

2:34 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

1:52 Lexington middle school teacher awarded $25,000

1:18 What has UK basketball's Nick Richards been working on?

1:30 Andy Barr: 'We're finally putting America back on the right track'

1:07 Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children