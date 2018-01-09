Erin Calipari
Erin Calipari Twitter.com/TheErinCalipari
Erin Calipari Twitter.com/TheErinCalipari

UK Men's Basketball

Bartender learns not to mess with John Calipari’s oldest daughter

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

January 09, 2018 05:25 PM

UPDATED 34 MINUTES AGO

Erin Calipari, the oldest daughter of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari, took on a loud-mouth bartender last year at a New York restaurant and made such an impression on the man, he recently wrote a blog post about it.

Joselph Dalfonso, a sports blogger at TheTurfSports.com detailed the incident last April in a post Tuesday titled “Embarrassing myself in front of John Calipari’s daughter.”

After the story was posted, Erin Calipari confirmed it all on Twitter.

“LMAO. This is exactly how it happened too,” she tweeted.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last April, a restaurant patron who was not particularly a sports fan had just watched the Calipari “30 for 30” documentary on ESPN and asked her bartender, Dalfonso, if he knew who Calipari was.

“I have some very strong feelings about the coach of Kentucky. The word ‘loathe’ is an excellent word to describe how I feel about this coach … ,” Delfonso wrote. “As I was telling Mary this, I, in so many words, called him a ‘cheat,’ a ‘crook,’ and ‘scum of the earth.’ I firmly stated he wasn’t a good coach. If he was, he would’ve won more championships with the teams he’s been able to recruit at Kentucky.”

Unfortunately for Delfonso, Erin Calipari, who is an associate professor at Vanderbilt University, was seated in a booth nearby. She heard all of it.

Erin Calipari interjected by asking Delfonso who he thought was a good coach. He replied with Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski. Calipari listed some of Duke’s early-tournament exits, prompting Delfonso to ask if she was a North Carolina fan.

“No, I’m John Calipari’s daughter,” she said.

Mortified, Delfonso says he turned away and Googled her. He found her Twitter account where she posted about the incident.

“Like the good millennial I am, I twitted back at her apologizing. She “lolled” and we went on our merry ways. No harm, no foul. She was very cool about it and she didn’t need to be.”

Erin Calipari also tweeted Tuesday that incidents like the one at the bar happen to her and her siblings all the time.

“A large portion of my life has been coming to terms with how much people hate my family,” she tweeted. “This isn’t like ‘oh I don’t know how I feel about them.’ This is loathing. ... I adore my family. They are the most supportive caring people I have ever met. So when I was young it made no sense to me where this was coming from.”

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

More Videos

PJ Washington knows the Aggies very well 0:58

PJ Washington knows the Aggies very well

Pause
Zion Williamson talks about his game and his college recruitment 5:20

Zion Williamson talks about his game and his college recruitment

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:49

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video 1:29

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:34

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

Lexington middle school teacher awarded $25,000 1:52

Lexington middle school teacher awarded $25,000

What has UK basketball's Nick Richards been working on? 1:18

What has UK basketball's Nick Richards been working on?

Andy Barr: 'We're finally putting America back on the right track' 1:30

Andy Barr: 'We're finally putting America back on the right track'

Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children 1:07

Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children

Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon' 4:07

Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

  • Kentucky will have its toughness tested again Tuesday

    Kentucky assistant coach Joel Justus talks to the media about Saturday’s loss at Tennessee and Tuesday’s game against Texas A&M.

Kentucky will have its toughness tested again Tuesday

Kentucky assistant coach Joel Justus talks to the media about Saturday’s loss at Tennessee and Tuesday’s game against Texas A&M.

John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

PJ Washington knows the Aggies very well 0:58

PJ Washington knows the Aggies very well

Pause
Zion Williamson talks about his game and his college recruitment 5:20

Zion Williamson talks about his game and his college recruitment

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:49

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video 1:29

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:34

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

Lexington middle school teacher awarded $25,000 1:52

Lexington middle school teacher awarded $25,000

What has UK basketball's Nick Richards been working on? 1:18

What has UK basketball's Nick Richards been working on?

Andy Barr: 'We're finally putting America back on the right track' 1:30

Andy Barr: 'We're finally putting America back on the right track'

Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children 1:07

Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children

Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon' 4:07

Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

  • Kentucky will have its toughness tested again Tuesday

    Kentucky assistant coach Joel Justus talks to the media about Saturday’s loss at Tennessee and Tuesday’s game against Texas A&M.

Kentucky will have its toughness tested again Tuesday

View More Video