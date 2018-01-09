Quade Green out for Kentucky’s game against Texas A&M

UK starting point guard Quade Green will be sidelined for the Wildcats’ game against Texas A&M on Tuesday night.
Green did not go through initial warmups with the team prior to the game, and a statement from UK said that he has been experiencing back issues this week. The freshman is averaging 10.7 points and 3.4 assists per game this season, starting 13 games and playing in all 15 of the Wildcats’ contests until Tuesday night.
Fellow freshman guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started in Green’s place Tuesday night. It was the third start of Gilgeous-Alexander’s young career.
