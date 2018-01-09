Quade Green was UK’s starting point guard for 13 of the Wildcats’ first 15 games this season.
Quade Green was UK’s starting point guard for 13 of the Wildcats’ first 15 games this season. Mark Mahan
Quade Green was UK’s starting point guard for 13 of the Wildcats’ first 15 games this season. Mark Mahan

UK Men's Basketball

Quade Green out for Kentucky’s game against Texas A&M

By Ben Roberts

broberts@herald-leader.com

January 09, 2018 06:31 PM

UK starting point guard Quade Green will be sidelined for the Wildcats’ game against Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

Green did not go through initial warmups with the team prior to the game, and a statement from UK said that he has been experiencing back issues this week. The freshman is averaging 10.7 points and 3.4 assists per game this season, starting 13 games and playing in all 15 of the Wildcats’ contests until Tuesday night.

Fellow freshman guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started in Green’s place Tuesday night. It was the third start of Gilgeous-Alexander’s young career.

Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kentucky warms up for Texas A&M

    Kentucky takes the court ahead of its game against Texas A&M at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky warms up for Texas A&M

Kentucky warms up for Texas A&M 0:35

Kentucky warms up for Texas A&M
Kentucky will have its toughness tested again Tuesday 1:22

Kentucky will have its toughness tested again Tuesday
What has UK basketball's Nick Richards been working on? 1:18

What has UK basketball's Nick Richards been working on?

View More Video