Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) recovered a loose ball in front of Texas A&M guard JJ Caldwell (4) during their game in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.
Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) recovered a loose ball in front of Texas A&M guard JJ Caldwell (4) during their game in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) recovered a loose ball in front of Texas A&M guard JJ Caldwell (4) during their game in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 74-73 win over Texas A&M

Herald-Leader Staff Report

January 09, 2018 09:21 PM

UPDATED 21 MINUTES AGO

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 13-3 overall and 3-1 in the Southeastern Conference after a 74-73 victory over Texas A&M in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.

Next up for the 21st-ranked Wildcats is a visit to Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Hamidou Diallo, 18

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rebounds: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 7

Assists: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 5

Steals: PJ Washington, 2

Blocks: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2

Turnovers: Kevin Knox, 4

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 schedule.

Click here to view scores from around the nation.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kentucky warms up for Texas A&M

    Kentucky takes the court ahead of its game against Texas A&M at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky warms up for Texas A&M

Kentucky warms up for Texas A&M 0:35

Kentucky warms up for Texas A&M
Kentucky will have its toughness tested again Tuesday 1:22

Kentucky will have its toughness tested again Tuesday
What has UK basketball's Nick Richards been working on? 1:18

What has UK basketball's Nick Richards been working on?

View More Video