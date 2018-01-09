Box score from Kentucky’s 74-73 win over Texas A&M

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 13-3 overall and 3-1 in the Southeastern Conference after a 74-73 victory over Texas A&M in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.

Next up for the 21st-ranked Wildcats is a visit to Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Hamidou Diallo, 18

Rebounds: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 7

Assists: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 5

Steals: PJ Washington, 2

Blocks: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2

Turnovers: Kevin Knox, 4

