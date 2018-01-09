Box score from Kentucky’s 74-73 win over Texas A&M

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 13-3 overall and 3-1 in the Southeastern Conference after a 74-73 victory over Texas A&M in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.
Next up for the 21st-ranked Wildcats is a visit to Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Hamidou Diallo, 18
Never miss a local story.
Rebounds: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 7
Assists: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 5
Steals: PJ Washington, 2
Blocks: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2
Turnovers: Kevin Knox, 4
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 statistics.
Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 schedule.
Click here to view scores from around the nation.
Comments