Kentucky’s preparation involves next opponent, but also long-range goals

Kentucky plays at snowy, icy Vanderbilt on Saturday. But at least part of the preparation was with warm and inviting San Antonio in mind.

Kentucky Coach John Calipari explained Friday. The context was an explanation of why UK continues to experiment with different approaches even though the freshmen-dependent team might be better off trying to master fewer tasks.

“The problem is we have a bigger picture here,” Calipari said. It’s not just try to play the next games. It’s to try to grow. It’s to try to get better. It’s trying to be one of those teams by the end of the year. And we know we’re not right now.

“But the players know we’re not right now. But it’s not right now we’re dealing with.”

Of course, the Final Four is in San Antonio this year. That’s the bigger picture Calipari was referencing.

First things first, Kentucky must play at Vanderbilt. “Always a hard game for us,” said Calipari, who has a pedestrian (for him) 5-3 record in Memorial Gym as UK coach.

With the graduation of Luke Kornet, whose Lexington ties go back two generations, Vanderbilt is a different team. Kornet provided rim protection and a 7-footer who could spread the floor with three-point shooting.

“Which really made things hard,” Calipari said.

Kornet’s absence has made things really hard for Vanderbilt’s interior defense. Recent opponents got a lot of production from around the basket. Tennessee’s bruising tag team of Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield combined for 59 points and 16 rebounds in a victory at Vanderbilt on Tuesday. At South Carolina last weekend, the Commodores got burned by Chris Silva (27 points, eight rebounds).

“We had career nights by ‘bigs’ the last two games,” Vandy Coach Bryce Drew said. “We have to do a better job of making them earn points.”

Calipari was reticent to claim UK’s “bigs” could exploit Vandy.

But consistent post production, which PJ Washington has provided the last three games, could be considered a building block for a team with ambitions to get to San Antonio.