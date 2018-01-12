South Carolina mayor declares Jan. 20 to be ‘Zion Williamson Day’ in Columbia

Next weekend, Zion Williamson will announce his college decision.
Until then, the craziness will continue.
Mayor Steve Benjamin took to his verified Twitter account Friday afternoon to declare that he was “ready to officially name January 20, 2018” as “Zion Williamson Day” in Columbia, S.C.
Williamson — a 6-foot-6 forward from Spartanburg, S.C. — is the highest-ranked, uncommitted basketball prospect in the class of 2018 and one of the most hyped high school recruits in the county over the past few years.
Columbia is, of course, home to the University of South Carolina, which is a school that has been recruiting Williamson for years and is considered one of the finalists in his recruitment. He will announce his college choice Jan. 20.
Benjamin, who has been mayor of Columbia since 2010, is a former student body president at South Carolina and was later student bar association president of the university’s law school.
He added a #GoCocks hashtag to his tweet, tagging Williamson’s Twitter handle and including a fingers-crossed emoji.
Sadly for Benjamin and other fans of the Gamecocks’ program, their in-state rival, Clemson, has emerged as the favorite in Williamson’s recruitment. The prospect’s stepfather, Lee Anderson, is a former player for the Tigers.
Kentucky also landed an official visit from Williamson in the fall and remains on the five-star recruit’s list of schools, along with Duke, Kansas and North Carolina.
Ready to officially name January 20, 2018 “Zion Williamson Day” in @ColumbiaSC !Gifted athlete & even finer young man. #GoCocks @ZionW32 https://t.co/Le0VzYLyBn— Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) January 12, 2018
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
