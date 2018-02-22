NCAA stripping Louisville of 2013 title brings no joy to a former UK championship hero

The German word Schadenfreude means to take pleasure from the misfortune of others. This came to mind as former Kentucky All-American Jack Givens fielded a question about the NCAA ordering Louisville to vacate victories over four seasons, including its 2013 national championship.

Givens did not endorse Schadenfreude.

“I know for the fans, particularly some Kentucky fans, they find joy in that,” Given said Thursday.

Givens, one of the heroes of the 1978 national championship team that will be honored at Kentucky’s game Saturday, said he did not get pleasure from Louisville’s misfortune. Just the opposite.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Personally, I just really hate that whole situation for their school,” he said. “I think they will eventually overcome it. I don’t know how long it will set them back.”

His friendship with several former U of L players leads him to take no pleasure in the NCAA ruling, which came this week. He said he knows such players as Darrell Griffith, Robbie Valentine, plus Rodney and Scooter McCray.

“I hate that for the guys that put in so much blood, sweat and tears to build it up to where it is,” Givens said. “And I understand Kentucky and I understand the rivalry. And, hey, I’m all Kentucky and all that stuff.

“But, man, . . . I know what they’ve been through to build it up. It’s just bad to see it come crumbling down.”

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:00 UK's 1978 championship team gathers for reunion Pause 1:49 UK's 1978 champs recall joy amid 'chaos' when Big Blue Nation descended on Bluegrass Airport 1:57 Photo slideshow: Kentucky uses second-half surge to win at Arkansas 1:18 Nick Richards: 'Guys are trusting each other more' 1:46 'The whole mood changed': Win over Alabama a spark for Cats 1:39 Joel Justus recounts Kentucky's win against Alabama, anticipates game with Arkansas 0:51 John Calipari: We gave away some games ... we have to start taking some back 0:40 Avery Johnson thought Kentucky's players were 'desperate' 1:27 Can Jarred Vanderbilt be UK’s Dennis Rodman? 1:07 Jarred Vanderbilt says his shots will eventually start falling Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former University of Kentucky basketball players recount their experience winning the 1978 NCAA championship, and returning to Bluegrass Airport the same night to a crowd of more than 10,000 fans to welcome them home. Marcus Dorseymdorsey@herald-leader.com

Joe B absent

Joe B. Hall, the coach of UK’s 1978 national champions, did not attend a media session Thursday to promote the 40th anniversary reunion. Givens explained the absence.

“I’m trying to limit him as to how much participation he will be asked to do this weekend,” Givens said. “He’s a little bit under the weather. He spent four or five hours in the emergency room within the last week.”

Hall, who is 89, suffered from a bad cold, Givens said.

“I think he’s OK,” Givens said. “When I talked to him today, he’s feeling great. We want him at the game (Saturday). We want him at a couple of our autograph sessions.”

Deja Blue?

Kentucky’s uneven play this season brought back a memory for Givens. As a sophomore, he played on a UK team that finished 20-10.

“We were a lot like this current team,” Givens said. “We were struggling. We were 10-10 at one point. And we finally got to where we said, ‘Man, we better listen to Coach Hall. Get back to playing the way Coach wants us to play.’

“So we learned how to handle adversity.”

Mike Phillips missed

Givens choked back tears when he spoke of former UK teammate Mike Phillips, who died at age 59 on April 25, 2015.

“This is the first time we’ve been together without Mike,” Givens said before tears welled in his eyes.

After stopping to maintain his composure, Givens added, “and we miss the big fella.”

Phillips’ widow and son are expected to attend the reunion ceremony at halftime Saturday.

“It’s just sad an accident took him from us way too soon,” Givens said. “But we’ll remember Mike and we appreciate everything he did for our team. There’s no question about that.”

P.R. man?

Former UK assistant coach Dick Parsons substituted for Hall at the media event. Sitting side by side, he lavished praise on Kyle Macy.

Noting how Macy loved to shoot free throws before and after practices, Parsons said he volunteered to retrieve shots until Macy missed.

“”He’d get to 50 or 60 or 70,” Parson said. “And I’d say, ‘Kyle, I got to go. I don’t have time. I’ve got to go home. Dinner’s ready.’”

A moment later, Parsons saluted an accurate Hail Mary pass that Macy made.

This led Macy to quip, “Some of you may not know, but Coach Parsons has been working with me as my publicity director.”