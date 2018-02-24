Kentucky’s Jarred Vanderbilt dribbled down the court past Missouri’s Jeremiah Tilmon during their game Saturday in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky’s Jarred Vanderbilt dribbled down the court past Missouri’s Jeremiah Tilmon during their game Saturday in Rupp Arena. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky’s Jarred Vanderbilt dribbled down the court past Missouri’s Jeremiah Tilmon during their game Saturday in Rupp Arena. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 87-66 win over Missouri

Herald-Leader Staff Report

February 24, 2018 10:29 PM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 20-9 overall and 9-7 in the Southeastern Conference after an 87-66 victory over Missouri in Rupp Arena on Saturday night.

Next up for the Wildcats is a home game against Mississippi on Wednesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Kevin Knox, 21

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rebounds: Jarred Vanderbilt, 15

Assists: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 8

Steals: Five players with one each

Blocks: Jarred Vanderbilt, 3

Turnovers: Kevin Knox, Quade Green, Wenyen Gabriel, 2

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 schedule.

Click here to view scores from around the nation.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Hamidou Diallo knew John Calipari had his back

View More Video