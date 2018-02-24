Box score from Kentucky’s 87-66 win over Missouri

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 20-9 overall and 9-7 in the Southeastern Conference after an 87-66 victory over Missouri in Rupp Arena on Saturday night.

Next up for the Wildcats is a home game against Mississippi on Wednesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Kevin Knox, 21

Rebounds: Jarred Vanderbilt, 15

Assists: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 8

Steals: Five players with one each

Blocks: Jarred Vanderbilt, 3

Turnovers: Kevin Knox, Quade Green, Wenyen Gabriel, 2

