A Kentucky victory Saturday will earn the Wildcats the No. 3 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament at St. Louis. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Florida basketball game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

March 03, 2018 08:43 AM

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball game against Florida at the O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.

The game is scheduled to tip off at noon.

TELEVISION　

Network: CBS (WKYT-27 in Lexington)

CBS broadcast team: Ian Eagle, play-by-play; Jim Spanarkel, analyst.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite: XM Channel 84, Sirius Channel 84.

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt. (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)

INTERNET　

Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.

Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton and John Clay. Visit Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.　

Live stream of the game: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports app

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

