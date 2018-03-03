More Videos

John Calipari can’t understand why Kentucky didn’t pass the ball 2:02

John Calipari can’t understand why Kentucky didn’t pass the ball

Pause
Kentucky's players surprised by their performance at Florida 1:15

Kentucky's players surprised by their performance at Florida

Florida players knew about Kentucky’s spanking comment 0:37

Florida players knew about Kentucky’s spanking comment

After loss at Florida, PJ Washington says UK has to be better 1:14

After loss at Florida, PJ Washington says UK has to be better

Photo slideshow: Cats close out regular season with tough loss at Florida 2:03

Photo slideshow: Cats close out regular season with tough loss at Florida

Kentucky warms up for regular-season finale at Florida 0:39

Kentucky warms up for regular-season finale at Florida

Kentucky arrives at Florida for final regular-season game 0:22

Kentucky arrives at Florida for final regular-season game

Photos: Some of our favorite fan moments, signs from the Kentucky basketball season 1:14

Photos: Some of our favorite fan moments, signs from the Kentucky basketball season

‘You got to conquer yourself.’ Coach Calipari on teaching his players discipline 2:01

‘You got to conquer yourself.’ Coach Calipari on teaching his players discipline

‘Definitely way more mature than I was:’ PJ Washington on his season 1:52

‘Definitely way more mature than I was:’ PJ Washington on his season

Florida's 80-76 defeat of Kentucky ended Cats’ four-game winning streak on Saturday, March 3, 2018. The Gators swept UK for the first time in four years. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Florida's 80-76 defeat of Kentucky ended Cats’ four-game winning streak on Saturday, March 3, 2018. The Gators swept UK for the first time in four years. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

UK Men's Basketball

SEC Tournament bracket set. See what’s ahead for Kentucky.

Herald-Leader Staff Report

March 03, 2018 10:58 PM

Kentucky will be the No. 4 seed for the 2018 Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament and opens play Friday in St. Louis.

The Wildcats, who lost their regular-season finale at Florida, 80-67, on Saturday afternoon, had to wait till the conclusion of the Missouri-Arkansas game on Saturday night to learn where they fit into the SEC bracket.

Click here to view the SEC Tournament bracket.

Missouri defeated Arkansas, 77-67, to claim the tournament’s No. 5 seed. That win also secured Kentucky’s spot at No. 4, meaning the Wildcats received byes through the first two rounds and will need to win three games to capture the school’s 31st SEC Tournament championship.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This year’s tournament opens with a pair of games Wednesday evening at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Four second-round games follow on Thursday.

Kentucky enters the fray in Friday’s quarterfinals when it takes on No. 13 Vanderbilt, No. 12 Georgia or No. 5 Missouri in the second game of the day, which will tip off around 3:25 p.m. EST.

If the seeding holds up, Kentucky would meet No. 1 seed and regular-season conference champion Auburn in Saturday’s semifinals. The championship game is Sunday afternoon.

secbracket (2)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

John Calipari can’t understand why Kentucky didn’t pass the ball 2:02

John Calipari can’t understand why Kentucky didn’t pass the ball

Pause
Kentucky's players surprised by their performance at Florida 1:15

Kentucky's players surprised by their performance at Florida

Florida players knew about Kentucky’s spanking comment 0:37

Florida players knew about Kentucky’s spanking comment

After loss at Florida, PJ Washington says UK has to be better 1:14

After loss at Florida, PJ Washington says UK has to be better

Photo slideshow: Cats close out regular season with tough loss at Florida 2:03

Photo slideshow: Cats close out regular season with tough loss at Florida

Kentucky warms up for regular-season finale at Florida 0:39

Kentucky warms up for regular-season finale at Florida

Kentucky arrives at Florida for final regular-season game 0:22

Kentucky arrives at Florida for final regular-season game

Photos: Some of our favorite fan moments, signs from the Kentucky basketball season 1:14

Photos: Some of our favorite fan moments, signs from the Kentucky basketball season

‘You got to conquer yourself.’ Coach Calipari on teaching his players discipline 2:01

‘You got to conquer yourself.’ Coach Calipari on teaching his players discipline

‘Definitely way more mature than I was:’ PJ Washington on his season 1:52

‘Definitely way more mature than I was:’ PJ Washington on his season

Kentucky warms up for regular-season finale at Florida

View More Video