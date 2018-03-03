SEC Tournament bracket set. See what’s ahead for Kentucky.

Kentucky will be the No. 4 seed for the 2018 Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament and opens play Friday in St. Louis.
The Wildcats, who lost their regular-season finale at Florida, 80-67, on Saturday afternoon, had to wait till the conclusion of the Missouri-Arkansas game on Saturday night to learn where they fit into the SEC bracket.
Click here to view the SEC Tournament bracket.
Missouri defeated Arkansas, 77-67, to claim the tournament’s No. 5 seed. That win also secured Kentucky’s spot at No. 4, meaning the Wildcats received byes through the first two rounds and will need to win three games to capture the school’s 31st SEC Tournament championship.
Never miss a local story.
This year’s tournament opens with a pair of games Wednesday evening at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Four second-round games follow on Thursday.
Kentucky enters the fray in Friday’s quarterfinals when it takes on No. 13 Vanderbilt, No. 12 Georgia or No. 5 Missouri in the second game of the day, which will tip off around 3:25 p.m. EST.
If the seeding holds up, Kentucky would meet No. 1 seed and regular-season conference champion Auburn in Saturday’s semifinals. The championship game is Sunday afternoon.
Comments