Kentucky’s Wenyen Gabriel (32), Nick Richards (4) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) celebrated during the Cats’ quarterfinal win over Georgia at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis on Friday. UK is trying to win the SEC Tournament for the 31st time. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Alabama SEC Tournament basketball game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

March 10, 2018 10:19 AM

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball game against Alabama in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament in St. Louis.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. EST

TELEVISION　

Network: ESPN

ESPN broadcast team: Karl Ravetch, play-by-play; Dick Vitale, analyst; Laura Rutledge, sideline.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite: XM Channel 84/374, Sirius Channel 84.

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt. (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)

INTERNET　

Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.

Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton and John Clay. Visit Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.　

Live stream of the game: WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app.

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

