Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Alabama SEC Tournament basketball game

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball game against Alabama in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament in St. Louis.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. EST
TELEVISION
Network: ESPN
Never miss a local story.
ESPN broadcast team: Karl Ravetch, play-by-play; Dick Vitale, analyst; Laura Rutledge, sideline.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite: XM Channel 84/374, Sirius Channel 84.
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt. (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)
INTERNET
Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.
Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton and John Clay. Visit Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.
Live stream of the game: WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app.
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.
Comments