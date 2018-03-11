Kentucky and Tennessee are scheduled for tip-off at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis at 1 p.m. EDT.
Kentucky and Tennessee are scheduled for tip-off at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis at 1 p.m. EDT. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Sunday’s Kentucky-Tennessee SEC Tournament basketball game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

March 11, 2018 12:14 PM

Where to watch and how to follow Sunday’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball game against Tennessee in the championship game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament in St. Louis.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. EDT

TELEVISION　

Network: ESPN

ESPN broadcast team: Karl Ravetch, play-by-play; Dick Vitale, analyst; Laura Rutledge, sideline.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite: XM Channel 84/374, Sirius Channel 84.

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt. (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)

INTERNET　

Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.

Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton and John Clay. Visit Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.　

Live stream of the game: WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app.

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

