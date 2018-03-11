More Videos

Photo slideshow: Kentucky tops Vols for fourth straight SEC tourney title

Wenyen Gabriel is feeling the love from the 'best fans in the world'

Kevin Knox: We’re playing our best basketball of the season right now

Sacha Killeya-Jones on his key follow jam: That was epic

The SEC Tournament MVP isn't a big fan of confetti

Kevin Knox: For UK to succeed, it starts with stops on defense

How well did Kentucky defend Alabama's Collin Sexton?

That was not PJ Washington’s best dunk

Photo slideshow: Defense, Gabriel's 3-point barrage send UK past Alabama

Sacha Killeya-Jones: Feels good to contribute, help UK win games

Kentucky forward Kevin Knox, who scored 18 points in Sunday's championship game, talks about winning the SEC Tournament.
UK Men's Basketball

Who’s best prepared to make noise in the NCAA tourney? We have lists for every category.

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

March 11, 2018 07:41 PM

Breaking down the NCAA Tournament field of 68, five at a time:

Five coaches who have been to the Final Four but have never won it all

1. Bob Huggins, West Virginia

2. Jim Larranaga, Miami

3. Mark Few, Gonzaga

4. John Beilein, Michigan

5. Gregg Marshall, Wichita State

Five coaches overdue for the Final Four

1. Tony Bennett, Virginia

2. Sean Miller, Arizona

3. Matt Painter, Purdue

4. Chris Mack, Xavier

5. Mick Cronin, Cincinnati

Five coaches we’re going to miss in this tournament

1. Andy Enfield, Southern Cal

2. Frank Martin, South Carolina

3. Mike Brey, Notre Dame

4. Dana Altman, Oregon

5. Scott Drew, Baylor

Five coaches who know the way to the title

1. Mike Krzyzewski, Duke

2. Roy Williams, North Carolina

3. Bill Self, Kansas

4. John Calipari, Kentucky

5. Jay Wright, Villanova

Five coaches who haven’t seen the Final Four in awhile

1. Rick Barnes, Tennessee (2003 with Texas)

2. Bruce Weber, Kansas State (2005 with Illinois)

3. Bob Huggins, West Virginia (2010)

4. Shaka Smart, Texas (2011 with VCU)

5. Bill Self, Kansas (2012)

Tony Bennett, head coach of top-ranked Virginia, has never led a team to the Final Four. Is this his year?
Frank Franklin II AP

Five up-and-coming coaches

1. Dan Hurley, Rhode Island

2. Chris Beard, Texas Tech

3. Eric Musselman, Nevada

4. Porter Moser, Loyola-Chicago

5. Mike Jones, Radford

Five teams that could make up for a disappointing regular season

1. Kentucky: No. 5 in preseason

2. Florida: No. 8 in preseason

3. Wichita State: No. 7 in preseason

4. UCLA: No. 21 in preseason

5. Texas A&M: No. 25 in preseason

Five teams that were unranked in preseason

1. Virginia

2. Michigan

3. Tennessee

4. Texas Tech

5. Auburn

Ken Pomeroy’s five best NCAA offensive teams

1. Villanova

2. Purdue

3. Duke

4. North Carolina

5. Wichita State

Ken Pomeroy’s five best NCAA defensive teams

1. Virginia

2. Cincinnati

3. Texas Tech

4. Tennessee

5. Michigan

Five players who deserve the NCAA spotlight

1. Trevon Blueitt, Xavier

2. Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

3. Grant Williams, Tennessee

4. Mike Daum, South Dakota State

5. Jaylen Adams, St. Bonaventure

Five players if you need a three-pointer

1. Trae Young, Oklahoma, 3.7 per game

2. Jonathan Stark, Murray State, 3.5 per game

3. Trevon Bluiett, Xavier, 3.1 per game

4. Corey Davis Jr., Houston, 3.1 per game

5. Jaylen Adams, St. Bonaventure, 3.0 per game

Five guys you’d like at the foul line

1. Miles Bridges, Michigan State, 88.3 percent

2. Joel Berry, North Carolina, 87.9

3. Allonzo Trier, Arizona, 86.4

4. Jevon Carter, West Virginia, 86.4

5. Daryl Macon, Arkansas, 86.3

Five seniors we’re glad stuck around

1. Joel Berry, North Carolina

2. Devonte Graham, Kansas

3. Grayson Allen, Duke

4. Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

5. Thomas Welsh, UCLA

Five freshmen who could play key roles

1. De’Andre Hunter, Virginia

2. Omari Spellman, Villanova

3. Jaren Jackson, Michigan State

4. Nojel Eastern, Purdue

5. Zach Norvell, Gonzaga

Five battle-tested teams

1. Texas played the second-toughest schedule according to Sagarin

2. North Carolina played the fourth-toughest schedule according to Sagarin

3. Kansas played the sixth-toughest schedule

4. Texas A&M played the ninth-toughest schedule

5. Tennessee played the 11th-toughest schedule

Five NCAA teams that played cupcake schedules

1. Saint Mary’s played the 164th-toughest schedule

2. Loyola-Chicago played the 141st-toughest schedule

3. Gonzaga played the 122nd-toughest schedule

4. Houston played the 89th-toughest schedule

5. Wichita State played the 74th-toughest schedule

Five probable lottery picks

1. DeAndre Ayton, Arizona

2. Marvin Bagley, Duke

3. Collin Sexton, Alabama

4. Mikal Bridges, Villanova

5. Miles Bridges, Michigan State

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

