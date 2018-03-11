View the NCAA Tournament bracket and download a copy to print

The 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed Sunday night.

Scroll down below to view the field, or click here to download a printable version of the bracket.

The tournament begins with the First Four games Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The round of 64 gets started on Thursday.

Kentucky plays its opening game Thursday in Boise, Idaho, against Davidson.

Kentucky plays in the South Region. The semifinals and finals of that region will take place in Atlanta.

The 2018 NCAA Final Four is scheduled for March 31 and April 2 in San Antonio, Texas.