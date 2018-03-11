How to get tickets to Kentucky’s NCAA appearance in Boise

University of Kentucky fans who want to follow the Wildcats to Boise, Idaho, can start making their NCAA Tournament plans.
Tickets for the first and second rounds of the tournament being played in Boise are available through the Official NCAA Ticket Exchange on PrimeSport.com. Ticket prices range from $170 to $600, according to the website.
The UK Wildcats are set to square off against Wildcats of the Davidson College variety on Thursday, March 15.
UK students will be able to purchase tickets for the first and second rounds during a distribution on Monday, March 12, according to UK Athletics. The prices for those tickets will range from $66 to $100.
Details about the ticket distribution for UK students was expected to be released Sunday night.
