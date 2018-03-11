The Kentucky Wildcats celebrated after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers in the the SEC Tournament finals Sunday at the Scottrade Center. Kentucky beat Tennessee 77-72.
The Kentucky Wildcats celebrated after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers in the the SEC Tournament finals Sunday at the Scottrade Center. Kentucky beat Tennessee 77-72. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
The Kentucky Wildcats celebrated after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers in the the SEC Tournament finals Sunday at the Scottrade Center. Kentucky beat Tennessee 77-72. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

UK Men's Basketball

How to get tickets to Kentucky’s NCAA appearance in Boise

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

March 11, 2018 08:51 PM

University of Kentucky fans who want to follow the Wildcats to Boise, Idaho, can start making their NCAA Tournament plans.

Tickets for the first and second rounds of the tournament being played in Boise are available through the Official NCAA Ticket Exchange on PrimeSport.com. Ticket prices range from $170 to $600, according to the website.

The UK Wildcats are set to square off against Wildcats of the Davidson College variety on Thursday, March 15.

UK students will be able to purchase tickets for the first and second rounds during a distribution on Monday, March 12, according to UK Athletics. The prices for those tickets will range from $66 to $100.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Details about the ticket distribution for UK students was expected to be released Sunday night.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'They're not gonna make it easy for us': Calipari on NCAA seeding

View More Video