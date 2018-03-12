Did the Selection Committee get it right? Comparing the NCAA bracket to the experts.

The NCAA Tournament bracket is in, and so are the complaints.

Did the Selection Committee get it right this year?

A comparison of the official 68-team bracket to the projections on BracketMatrix.com — a composite of dozens of Bracketology predictions across the Internet — says that, yes, the Selection Committee’s final seedings followed what was expected.

Mostly.

There were very few differences at the top of the bracket.

All the No. 1 seeds were ranked by the committee exactly where Bracket Matrix had them at 6 p.m., the start of the Selection Show. Virginia, then Villanova, then Kansas and Xavier as the last No. 1 seed.

The No. 2 seeds were all the same, too, though Bracket Matrix — at the time of the Selection Show — had Duke as the top 2 seed and UNC next. The committee flipped those two. Bracket Matrix also had Purdue as the third No. 2 seed with Cincinnati next. The committee flipped those two, too.

The bigger differences between the two lists started with the No. 3 seeds, and one is related to Kentucky’s tournament draw.

Of the top 32 teams in the tournament — in other words, the 1-8 seeds — only five schools were placed by the Selection Committee more than two spots away from their 6 p.m. standing on Bracket Matrix.

Those schools were Texas Tech (No. 12 in the real bracket, No. 15 in the projections), West Virginia (No. 18 in the real bracket, No. 14 in the projections), Arkansas (No. 26 in the real bracket, No. 23 in the projections), Creighton (No. 30 in the real bracket, No. 35 in the projections) and ... Arizona, which is No. 16 in the real bracket (last of the 4 seeds), but was No. 13 on Bracket Matrix (the best of the 4 seeds).

Arizona, the Pac-12 champions, would be Kentucky’s second-round opponent if both teams win Thursday night. (It’s worth noting here that the committee actually placed UK (17th) two spots higher than where Bracket Matrix (19th) had them at the start of the Selection Show).

So, just for fun, what would’ve happened if the committee had placed Arizona at No. 13 and in the top spot for a 4 seed?

The Wildcats would have ended up in San Diego for their first-round matchup. And UK would have still been in Boise, likely with Gonzaga or Wichita State as a possible second-round opponent. (Though even the slightest move in the bracket — like bumping Arizona up to No. 13 overall and pushing the other 4 seeds one spot down — could have had an effect on several different aspects of the final bracket).

So, UK and Arizona likely wouldn’t have been on a second-round collision course.

We’ll never know how that scenario one would have played out through March. Check the chart below for the official 1-68 seeds and each team’s placement on the Bracket Matrix website when the Selection Show began.