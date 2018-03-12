Did the Selection Committee get it right? Comparing the NCAA bracket to the experts.

The NCAA Tournament bracket is in, and so are the complaints.
Did the Selection Committee get it right this year?
A comparison of the official 68-team bracket to the projections on BracketMatrix.com — a composite of dozens of Bracketology predictions across the Internet — says that, yes, the Selection Committee’s final seedings followed what was expected.
Mostly.
There were very few differences at the top of the bracket.
All the No. 1 seeds were ranked by the committee exactly where Bracket Matrix had them at 6 p.m., the start of the Selection Show. Virginia, then Villanova, then Kansas and Xavier as the last No. 1 seed.
The No. 2 seeds were all the same, too, though Bracket Matrix — at the time of the Selection Show — had Duke as the top 2 seed and UNC next. The committee flipped those two. Bracket Matrix also had Purdue as the third No. 2 seed with Cincinnati next. The committee flipped those two, too.
The bigger differences between the two lists started with the No. 3 seeds, and one is related to Kentucky’s tournament draw.
Of the top 32 teams in the tournament — in other words, the 1-8 seeds — only five schools were placed by the Selection Committee more than two spots away from their 6 p.m. standing on Bracket Matrix.
Those schools were Texas Tech (No. 12 in the real bracket, No. 15 in the projections), West Virginia (No. 18 in the real bracket, No. 14 in the projections), Arkansas (No. 26 in the real bracket, No. 23 in the projections), Creighton (No. 30 in the real bracket, No. 35 in the projections) and ... Arizona, which is No. 16 in the real bracket (last of the 4 seeds), but was No. 13 on Bracket Matrix (the best of the 4 seeds).
Arizona, the Pac-12 champions, would be Kentucky’s second-round opponent if both teams win Thursday night. (It’s worth noting here that the committee actually placed UK (17th) two spots higher than where Bracket Matrix (19th) had them at the start of the Selection Show).
So, just for fun, what would’ve happened if the committee had placed Arizona at No. 13 and in the top spot for a 4 seed?
The Wildcats would have ended up in San Diego for their first-round matchup. And UK would have still been in Boise, likely with Gonzaga or Wichita State as a possible second-round opponent. (Though even the slightest move in the bracket — like bumping Arizona up to No. 13 overall and pushing the other 4 seeds one spot down — could have had an effect on several different aspects of the final bracket).
So, UK and Arizona likely wouldn’t have been on a second-round collision course.
We’ll never know how that scenario one would have played out through March. Check the chart below for the official 1-68 seeds and each team’s placement on the Bracket Matrix website when the Selection Show began.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
Bracket comparisons: NCAA vs. the experts
NCAA seed ranking
Team
Bracket Matrix*
1
Virginia
1
2
Villanova
2
3
Kansas
3
4
Xavier
4
5
North Carolina
6
6
Duke
5
7
Purdue
8
8
Cincinnati
7
9
Michigan State
10
10
Tennessee
9
11
Michigan
11
12
Texas Tech
15
13
Auburn
12
14
Wichita State
16
15
Gonzaga
17
16
Arizona
13
17
Kentucky
19
18
West Virginia
14
19
Clemson
18
20
Ohio State
20
21
Florida
22
22
Miami
24
23
Houston
21
24
TCU
25
25
Texas A&M
26
26
Arkansas
23
27
Nevada
29
28
Rhode Island
28
29
Seton Hall
27
30
Creighton
35
31
Virginia Tech
32
32
Missouri
31
33
Butler
34
34
Kansas State
33
35
Providence
30
36
Alabama
36
37
NC State
37
38
Florida State
38
39
Texas
43
40
Oklahoma
42
41
UCLA
41
42
St. Bonaventure
39
43
Arizona State
OUT
44
Syracuse
OUT
45
San Diego State
47
46
Loyola-Chicago
45
47
New Mexico State
46
48
Davidson
52
49
South Dakota State
48
50
Murray State
50
51
Buffalo
49
52
UNC-Greensboro
51
53
Charleston
53
54
Marshall
54
55
Bucknell
56
56
Montana
55
57
Wright State
57
58
Stephen F. Austin
58
59
Lipscomb
60
60
Georgia State
59
61
Cal State Fullerton
64
62
Iona
62
63
UMBC
63
64
Penn
61
65
Radford
65
66
LIU-Brooklyn
66
67
N.C. Central
67
68
Texas Southern
68
*-As of 6 p.m. Sunday (the start of the Selection Show)
