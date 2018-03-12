Ten inches of snow? Coach Cal says NCAA must be to blame.

If the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee is indeed out to get UK, as basketball coach John Calipari’s annual mantra tells us, it went to greater lengths than normal this year to stick it to Kentucky.
“I realize that the selection committee is very intentional, but how did they get a foot of snow to blanket Lexington?” Calipari tweeted Monday morning. “They are good. LOL!”
After Kentucky was awarded a No. 5 seed and shipped to Boise, Idaho, to open NCAA Tournament play Thursday, Calipari complained after Sunday night’s bracket draw — partly tongue in cheek and partly serious — that the Selection Committee set out to create as difficult a path as possible for his Wildcats.
“Anchorage or Boise?” he quipped. “It is what it is. They’re not going to make it easy for us, and they can all say, ‘This is all by the numbers and all that.’ OK.”
Never miss a local story.
Soon after Calipari’s comments the snow began falling in Lexington and did not stop until some areas picked up as much as 10 inches.
Calipari couldn’t resist the coincidence when he took to Twitter on Monday morning.
“I’ve figured it out, #BBN. This foot of snow was all to discourage you from going to Boise, a great city and a great basketball town,” the UK coach tweeted. “Don’t let it. Let’s pack that town and paint it blue.”
Kentucky opens play against Davidson on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. EDT at Taco Bell Arena on the campus of Boise State University.
I realize that the selection committee is very intentional, but how did they get a foot of snow to blanket Lexington? They are good. LOL!— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 12, 2018
I’ve figured it out, #BBN. This foot of snow was all to discourage you from going to Boise, a great city and a great basketball town. Don’t let it. Let’s pack that town and paint it blue.— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 12, 2018
Comments