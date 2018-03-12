Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari had a little fun at the expense of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee after Sunday night’s snowstorm.
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari had a little fun at the expense of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee after Sunday night’s snowstorm. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari had a little fun at the expense of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee after Sunday night’s snowstorm. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

UK Men's Basketball

Ten inches of snow? Coach Cal says NCAA must be to blame.

Herald-Leader Staff Report

March 12, 2018 12:25 PM

If the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee is indeed out to get UK, as basketball coach John Calipari’s annual mantra tells us, it went to greater lengths than normal this year to stick it to Kentucky.

“I realize that the selection committee is very intentional, but how did they get a foot of snow to blanket Lexington?” Calipari tweeted Monday morning. “They are good. LOL!”

After Kentucky was awarded a No. 5 seed and shipped to Boise, Idaho, to open NCAA Tournament play Thursday, Calipari complained after Sunday night’s bracket draw — partly tongue in cheek and partly serious — that the Selection Committee set out to create as difficult a path as possible for his Wildcats.

“Anchorage or Boise?” he quipped. “It is what it is. They’re not going to make it easy for us, and they can all say, ‘This is all by the numbers and all that.’ OK.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Diallo: 'I didn't even know Bosie was in Idaho' 56

Diallo: 'I didn't even know Bosie was in Idaho'

Pause
Gabriel: 'I think we got put in a tough bracket, as usual' 85

Gabriel: 'I think we got put in a tough bracket, as usual'

'They're not gonna make it easy for us': Calipari on NCAA seeding 45

'They're not gonna make it easy for us': Calipari on NCAA seeding

Photo slideshow: Kentucky tops Vols for fourth straight SEC tourney title 195

Photo slideshow: Kentucky tops Vols for fourth straight SEC tourney title

Wenyen Gabriel is feeling the love from the 'best fans in the world' 51

Wenyen Gabriel is feeling the love from the 'best fans in the world'

Kevin Knox: We’re playing our best basketball of the season right now 50

Kevin Knox: We’re playing our best basketball of the season right now

Sacha Killeya-Jones on his key follow jam: That was epic 67

Sacha Killeya-Jones on his key follow jam: That was epic

The SEC Tournament MVP isn't a big fan of confetti 58

The SEC Tournament MVP isn't a big fan of confetti

Kevin Knox: For UK to succeed, it starts with stops on defense 42

Kevin Knox: For UK to succeed, it starts with stops on defense

How well did Kentucky defend Alabama's Collin Sexton? 42

How well did Kentucky defend Alabama's Collin Sexton?

University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari reacts to his team's seeding in the NCAA Tournament as the Cats watch the selection show from his Lexington home. Marcus Dorseymdorsey@herald-leader.com

Soon after Calipari’s comments the snow began falling in Lexington and did not stop until some areas picked up as much as 10 inches.

Calipari couldn’t resist the coincidence when he took to Twitter on Monday morning.

“I’ve figured it out, #BBN. This foot of snow was all to discourage you from going to Boise, a great city and a great basketball town,” the UK coach tweeted. “Don’t let it. Let’s pack that town and paint it blue.”

Kentucky opens play against Davidson on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. EDT at Taco Bell Arena on the campus of Boise State University.

More Videos

Diallo: 'I didn't even know Bosie was in Idaho' 56

Diallo: 'I didn't even know Bosie was in Idaho'

Pause
Gabriel: 'I think we got put in a tough bracket, as usual' 85

Gabriel: 'I think we got put in a tough bracket, as usual'

'They're not gonna make it easy for us': Calipari on NCAA seeding 45

'They're not gonna make it easy for us': Calipari on NCAA seeding

Photo slideshow: Kentucky tops Vols for fourth straight SEC tourney title 195

Photo slideshow: Kentucky tops Vols for fourth straight SEC tourney title

Wenyen Gabriel is feeling the love from the 'best fans in the world' 51

Wenyen Gabriel is feeling the love from the 'best fans in the world'

Kevin Knox: We’re playing our best basketball of the season right now 50

Kevin Knox: We’re playing our best basketball of the season right now

Sacha Killeya-Jones on his key follow jam: That was epic 67

Sacha Killeya-Jones on his key follow jam: That was epic

The SEC Tournament MVP isn't a big fan of confetti 58

The SEC Tournament MVP isn't a big fan of confetti

Kevin Knox: For UK to succeed, it starts with stops on defense 42

Kevin Knox: For UK to succeed, it starts with stops on defense

How well did Kentucky defend Alabama's Collin Sexton? 42

How well did Kentucky defend Alabama's Collin Sexton?

Trees are down on several vehicles in the 4500 block of Hartland Parkway following a heavy overnight snow in Lexington. The city's traffic management center said there were various reports of limbs or trees blocking roads and low-hanging electrical lines. Charles Bertramcbertram@herald-leader.com

More Videos

Diallo: 'I didn't even know Bosie was in Idaho' 56

Diallo: 'I didn't even know Bosie was in Idaho'

Pause
Gabriel: 'I think we got put in a tough bracket, as usual' 85

Gabriel: 'I think we got put in a tough bracket, as usual'

'They're not gonna make it easy for us': Calipari on NCAA seeding 45

'They're not gonna make it easy for us': Calipari on NCAA seeding

Photo slideshow: Kentucky tops Vols for fourth straight SEC tourney title 195

Photo slideshow: Kentucky tops Vols for fourth straight SEC tourney title

Wenyen Gabriel is feeling the love from the 'best fans in the world' 51

Wenyen Gabriel is feeling the love from the 'best fans in the world'

Kevin Knox: We’re playing our best basketball of the season right now 50

Kevin Knox: We’re playing our best basketball of the season right now

Sacha Killeya-Jones on his key follow jam: That was epic 67

Sacha Killeya-Jones on his key follow jam: That was epic

The SEC Tournament MVP isn't a big fan of confetti 58

The SEC Tournament MVP isn't a big fan of confetti

Kevin Knox: For UK to succeed, it starts with stops on defense 42

Kevin Knox: For UK to succeed, it starts with stops on defense

How well did Kentucky defend Alabama's Collin Sexton? 42

How well did Kentucky defend Alabama's Collin Sexton?

Take a ride down Turkey Foot Road in Lexington after a heavy overnight snow in Lexington. The snow accumulated on tree branches where it stayed Monday. Charles Bertramcbertram@herald-leader.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Diallo: 'I didn't even know Bosie was in Idaho' 56

Diallo: 'I didn't even know Bosie was in Idaho'

Pause
Gabriel: 'I think we got put in a tough bracket, as usual' 85

Gabriel: 'I think we got put in a tough bracket, as usual'

'They're not gonna make it easy for us': Calipari on NCAA seeding 45

'They're not gonna make it easy for us': Calipari on NCAA seeding

Photo slideshow: Kentucky tops Vols for fourth straight SEC tourney title 195

Photo slideshow: Kentucky tops Vols for fourth straight SEC tourney title

Wenyen Gabriel is feeling the love from the 'best fans in the world' 51

Wenyen Gabriel is feeling the love from the 'best fans in the world'

Kevin Knox: We’re playing our best basketball of the season right now 50

Kevin Knox: We’re playing our best basketball of the season right now

Sacha Killeya-Jones on his key follow jam: That was epic 67

Sacha Killeya-Jones on his key follow jam: That was epic

The SEC Tournament MVP isn't a big fan of confetti 58

The SEC Tournament MVP isn't a big fan of confetti

Kevin Knox: For UK to succeed, it starts with stops on defense 42

Kevin Knox: For UK to succeed, it starts with stops on defense

How well did Kentucky defend Alabama's Collin Sexton? 42

How well did Kentucky defend Alabama's Collin Sexton?

Sacha Killeya-Jones on his key follow jam: That was epic

View More Video