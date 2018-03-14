Slideshow: Kentucky practices in Boise on eve of NCAA tourney opener
The University of Kentucky practiced Wednesday in Boise, Idaho, ahead of their game Thursday night against Davidson in the NCAA Tournament. Coach John Calipari even took a half-court shot. Better luck next time.
Alex Slitzaslitz@herald-leader.com
More Videos
1:10
Slideshow: Kentucky practices in Boise on eve of NCAA tourney opener
1:07
After watching last year, Hamidou Diallo fired up to play
1:11
Kentucky practices for the NCAA Tournament
0:43
What does Kentucky think about being a pick to be upset?
1:17
'Just another basketball game:' Shai's NCAA Tournament strategy
1:07
Will Jarred Vanderbilt play in NCAA Tournament?
1:07
Jemarl Baker: Everything happens for a reason
0:56
Diallo: 'I didn't even know Bosie was in Idaho'
1:25
Gabriel: 'I think we got put in a tough bracket, as usual'
0:45
'They're not gonna make it easy for us': Calipari on NCAA seeding
3:15
Photo slideshow: Kentucky tops Vols for fourth straight SEC tourney title
0:51
Wenyen Gabriel is feeling the love from the 'best fans in the world'