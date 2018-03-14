More Videos

1:10 Slideshow: Kentucky practices in Boise on eve of NCAA tourney opener

1:07 After watching last year, Hamidou Diallo fired up to play

1:11 Kentucky practices for the NCAA Tournament

0:43 What does Kentucky think about being a pick to be upset?

1:17 'Just another basketball game:' Shai's NCAA Tournament strategy

1:07 Will Jarred Vanderbilt play in NCAA Tournament?

1:07 Jemarl Baker: Everything happens for a reason

0:56 Diallo: 'I didn't even know Bosie was in Idaho'

1:25 Gabriel: 'I think we got put in a tough bracket, as usual'

0:45 'They're not gonna make it easy for us': Calipari on NCAA seeding

3:15 Photo slideshow: Kentucky tops Vols for fourth straight SEC tourney title