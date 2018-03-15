Box score from Kentucky’s 78-73 NCAA Tournament win over Davidson

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 25-10 by defeating Davidson 78-73 in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 64 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday night.

Next up for the No. 5 seed Wildcats is a round-of-32 matchup with either No. 4 seed Arizona or No. 13 seed Buffalo on Saturday.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Thursday’s game:

Points: Kevin Knox, 25

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rebounds: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 8

Assists: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 7

Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 5

Blocks: Hamidou Diallo, 3

Turnovers: Kevin Knox, 3

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 schedule.

Click here to view scores from around the nation.

Click here to view the NCAA Tournament bracket.