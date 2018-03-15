Box score from Kentucky’s 78-73 NCAA Tournament win over Davidson

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 25-10 by defeating Davidson 78-73 in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 64 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday night.
Next up for the No. 5 seed Wildcats is a round-of-32 matchup with either No. 4 seed Arizona or No. 13 seed Buffalo on Saturday.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Thursday’s game:
Points: Kevin Knox, 25
Rebounds: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 8
Assists: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 7
Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 5
Blocks: Hamidou Diallo, 3
Turnovers: Kevin Knox, 3
