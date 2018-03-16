More Videos

Kentucky topped Davidson 78-73 in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday despite failing to make a single three-pointer, snapping a nation-best streak of 1,047 games with a 3 that began in 1988. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky topped Davidson 78-73 in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday despite failing to make a single three-pointer, snapping a nation-best streak of 1,047 games with a 3 that began in 1988.

UK Men's Basketball

Game time, TV set for Kentucky’s NCAA game Saturday vs. Buffalo

Herald-Leader Staff Report

March 16, 2018 12:53 AM

The University of Kentucky will play Buffalo at 5:15 p.m. ET in the NCAA Tournament round of 32 on Saturday at Boise, Idaho.

The game will be televised on CBS. All NCAA Tournament games may also be viewed live online at NCAA.com.

The Wildcats (25-10) won their NCAA South Region opener over Davidson, 78-73, on Thursday night.

Buffalo (27-8) defeated Arizona 89-68 in Thursday’s nightcap in Boise to set up Saturday’s game.

Kentucky is 1-0 all-time against Buffalo. The Wildcats beat the Bulls 71-52 on Nov. 16, 2014, in the Cawood Ledford Classic in Rupp Arena.

The winner of Saturday’s game will earn a spot in next week’s South Region semifinals at Philips Arena in Atlanta.

