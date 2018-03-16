Game time, TV set for Kentucky’s NCAA game Saturday vs. Buffalo

The University of Kentucky will play Buffalo at 5:15 p.m. ET in the NCAA Tournament round of 32 on Saturday at Boise, Idaho.

The game will be televised on CBS. All NCAA Tournament games may also be viewed live online at NCAA.com.

The Wildcats (25-10) won their NCAA South Region opener over Davidson, 78-73, on Thursday night.

Buffalo (27-8) defeated Arizona 89-68 in Thursday’s nightcap in Boise to set up Saturday’s game.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kentucky is 1-0 all-time against Buffalo. The Wildcats beat the Bulls 71-52 on Nov. 16, 2014, in the Cawood Ledford Classic in Rupp Arena.

The winner of Saturday’s game will earn a spot in next week’s South Region semifinals at Philips Arena in Atlanta.