Kentucky takes on Buffalo at 5:15 p.m. EDT in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday.
UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Buffalo NCAA Tournament basketball game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

March 17, 2018 12:10 PM

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball game against Buffalo in the NCAA Tournament South Region at Boise, Idaho.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:15 p.m. EDT

TELEVISION　

Network: CBS (WKYT-27 in Lexington)

CBS broadcast team: Brian Anderson, play-by-play; Chris Webber, analyst; Lisa Byington, sideline.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt. (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)

INTERNET　

Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.

Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton, John Clay and Mark Story. Visit Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.　

Live stream of the game: NCAA.com

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

