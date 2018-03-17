More Videos

After win over Buffalo, Kentucky players talk about getting to South Regional semifinal Thursday night in Atlanta. John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com
After win over Buffalo, Kentucky players talk about getting to South Regional semifinal Thursday night in Atlanta. John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 95-75 NCAA Tournament win over Buffalo

Herald-Leader Staff Report

March 17, 2018 07:28 PM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 26-10 by defeating Buffalo 95-75 in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday.

Next up for the No. 5 seed Wildcats is a Sweet 16 matchup at Philips Arena in Atlanta against either No. 16 seed UMBC or No. 9 seed Kansas State on Thursday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 27

Rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel, 11

Assists: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 6

Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PJ Washington, 2

Blocks: Hamidou Diallo, 2

Turnovers: Kevin Knox, 4

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 schedule.

Click here to view scores from around the nation.

Click here to view the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Photos of Hamidou Diallo from the 2017-2018 Kentucky basketball season. Music: www.bensound.com Photos by Alex Slitz, video by Caitlyn Strohaslitz@herald-leader.com

Kentucky alumni and fans get ready for the round 2 match up between the Wildcats and Buffalo in the NCAA tournament. Alex Slitzaslitz@herald-leader.com

Photos from the 2017-2018 Kentucky basketball season of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Music: www.bensound.com Photos by Alex Slitz, video by Caitlyn Strohaslitz@herald-leader.com

Hamidou Diallo has his confidence back in NCAA Tournament

View More Video