Box score from Kentucky’s 95-75 NCAA Tournament win over Buffalo

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 26-10 by defeating Buffalo 95-75 in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday.

Next up for the No. 5 seed Wildcats is a Sweet 16 matchup at Philips Arena in Atlanta against either No. 16 seed UMBC or No. 9 seed Kansas State on Thursday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 27

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel, 11

Assists: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 6

Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PJ Washington, 2

Blocks: Hamidou Diallo, 2

Turnovers: Kevin Knox, 4

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2017-18 schedule.

Click here to view scores from around the nation.

Click here to view the NCAA Tournament bracket.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 151 Photo slideshow: Kentucky stops Buffalo cold to reach NCAA Sweet 16 Pause 55 Kentucky players looking forward to Sweet 16 in Catlanta 68 Hamidou Diallo has his confidence back in NCAA Tournament 60 Big Blue Nation gets excited for Kentucky-Buffalo 109 Are you a Hami fan? Check out these 32 photos 93 22 of best moments, faces of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season 70 Quade Green: If we don't play hard, we'll lose 54 UK players realize people will root for Buffalo, the underdog, to win 82 Kevin Knox on playing Buffalo: It’s going to be a track meet 232 Coach Calipari: UK would have had 'no chance' if not for similarities between Davidson, Tennessee Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Photos of Hamidou Diallo from the 2017-2018 Kentucky basketball season. Music: www.bensound.com Photos by Alex Slitz, video by Caitlyn Strohaslitz@herald-leader.com

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 151 Photo slideshow: Kentucky stops Buffalo cold to reach NCAA Sweet 16 Pause 55 Kentucky players looking forward to Sweet 16 in Catlanta 68 Hamidou Diallo has his confidence back in NCAA Tournament 60 Big Blue Nation gets excited for Kentucky-Buffalo 109 Are you a Hami fan? Check out these 32 photos 93 22 of best moments, faces of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season 70 Quade Green: If we don't play hard, we'll lose 54 UK players realize people will root for Buffalo, the underdog, to win 82 Kevin Knox on playing Buffalo: It’s going to be a track meet 232 Coach Calipari: UK would have had 'no chance' if not for similarities between Davidson, Tennessee Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kentucky alumni and fans get ready for the round 2 match up between the Wildcats and Buffalo in the NCAA tournament. Alex Slitzaslitz@herald-leader.com