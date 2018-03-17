Box score from Kentucky’s 95-75 NCAA Tournament win over Buffalo

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 26-10 by defeating Buffalo 95-75 in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday.
Next up for the No. 5 seed Wildcats is a Sweet 16 matchup at Philips Arena in Atlanta against either No. 16 seed UMBC or No. 9 seed Kansas State on Thursday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 27
Rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel, 11
Assists: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 6
Steals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PJ Washington, 2
Blocks: Hamidou Diallo, 2
Turnovers: Kevin Knox, 4
