That was fun: Kentucky’s game retold via tweets and highlights

Kentucky shut down Buffalo’s Cinderella bid Saturday with an emphatic 95-75 win over the Bulls in the round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament in Boise, Idaho.
A number of UK’s young players could be said to have had their best game of the season, including Hamidou Diallo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Wenyen Gabriel.
The game might not have generated a new Internet sensation like Thursday’s UK band member celebration, but it offered a lot of highlights and reaction online.
Hami, don’t hurt ’em
Never miss a local story.
Diallo’s first-half block signaled that Kentucky wasn’t going to just let Buffalo get to the basket.
"Get that shot outta here!" #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/1qY49zjPG2— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2018
SHEESH ✋#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/4exhJ6lw3W— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2018
That's not even nice, Hami. https://t.co/AdVImOG1NN— Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) March 17, 2018
Holy hell, Hami. The vertical has been on display here in Boise. That was a nuclear, LeBron-style chasedown block. Mercy.— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_SEC) March 17, 2018
A new streak
Kentucky’s famous consecutive games with a three-pointer streak ended Thursday. Long live the streak.
A new 3-point streak begins ... pic.twitter.com/7nx6skOfSb— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 17, 2018
1!— Mark Story (@markcstory) March 17, 2018
Kentucky went more than 51 minutes of this tournament before it made a three-pointer. Of course, dunks, putbacks and free throws are a pretty good plan of attack, too.— Brian Bennett (@GBrianBennett) March 17, 2018
Shai starts with shhh
Gilgeous-Alexander quieted the crowd with a three-pointer in the first half.
Kentucky silencing the Cinderella Bulls#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/NLf5QnnusZ— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2018
Shhhhhhai— Ally Tucker (@AllyTucker14) March 17, 2018
Shai says ""— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 17, 2018
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander quiets the crowd. pic.twitter.com/JEKdyTWNCu— Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) March 17, 2018
More Hami time
HELLO, HAMIDOU DIALLO! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/yKhY2rHur1— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2018
OH MY— Curtis Burch (@curtisburch) March 17, 2018
Hami!!!!!!!— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 17, 2018
Omg @hamidoudiallo— Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) March 17, 2018
Nailed it https://t.co/WEbTHc0Hol— Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) March 17, 2018
I mean Seriously.... pic.twitter.com/amEwqLA4hw— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 17, 2018
Wenyen came to play
Gabriel had a double-double and gave Buffalo a glimpse of his tenaciousness in the first half.
That @KentuckyMBB hustle #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/V3pwtjGO0c— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2018
Wenyen all 185 pounds beasting in there!— Bradley McKee (@Bradley_B_Roll) March 17, 2018
Interlude (halftime)
UK 51, UB 38 | 1H, 1:29— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 17, 2018
Just shooting a smooth 59.4 percent from the field. No big deal.
Can we all take a moment to acknowledge that my mom is the best? She looks so cute, and then if you say something bad about brad, she will literally fight you.— Dr.SicilianoCalipari (@TheErinCalipari) March 17, 2018
Guys we have the cutest most badass mom you don’t even know https://t.co/qUdPLLfOt6— Megan Calipari (@MeganteCalipari) March 17, 2018
Kentucky leads Buffalo 42-34 with 3:35 remaining in the first half. @KentuckySports @heraldleader @johnclayiv #bbn pic.twitter.com/YRy0pkmzid— Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) March 17, 2018
Kentucky-Buffalo halftime box https://t.co/vZbI792KxV— John Clay (@johnclayiv) March 17, 2018
The Bulls are hanging in here as we reach halftime. UB trails #5 Kentucky, 51-42, at the break. Massinburg leads UB with 14 #UBDancing— UB Men's Basketball (@UBmenshoops) March 17, 2018
Second-half struggles ...
Kentucky leads Buffalo 56-50 with 15:44 remaining in the game. @heraldleader @KentuckySports @johnclayiv #bbn pic.twitter.com/CvNB1nZ0TK— Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) March 17, 2018
Cal is NOT happy #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/m2w179xoDR— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2018
UK 56, UB 50 | 2H, 15:44— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 17, 2018
Foul trouble is becoming an issue. Washington picks up his third foul on a charge. Knox and SKJ also have three. pic.twitter.com/jBcSKIMdMi
Kentucky 63, Buffalo 58 with 11:38 to go. We've had 35 fouls called and still a long way to go. https://t.co/yKh1CXKRM6— John Clay (@johnclayiv) March 17, 2018
Don't go anywhere folks, the Bulls are right there in it with #5 Kentucky. Wildcats lead 63-58 with 11:38...Fouls will be an issue for both teams #UBDancing— UB Men's Basketball (@UBmenshoops) March 17, 2018
Oh no. I know that face. Who messed up? @MeganteCalipari https://t.co/kzfxx4HlSG— Dr.SicilianoCalipari (@TheErinCalipari) March 17, 2018
Omg. I’ve seen this face so many times. I actually feel guilty right now even though I’m an adult and I haven’t done anything wrong— Megan Calipari (@MeganteCalipari) March 17, 2018
Shai redux
It's Shai's world. We're all just living in it. pic.twitter.com/iAKJdVJF9N— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 17, 2018
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is making himself some money.— Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) March 17, 2018
FWIW @KentuckyMBB has a lottery point guard in Alexander. For all the noise early in the season this guy is for real. Gabriel is making all the hustle plays. @UBmenshoops is a tough,talented resilient group.— Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) March 17, 2018
See Shai run. See Shai lay it in. See Shai dominate. #Layups for days. pic.twitter.com/ieOlj9Rj34— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 17, 2018
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivers every time UK needs it, every time.— Mark Mathis (@markmathisMI) March 17, 2018
26 pts, 10-12 FGs, made both 3s he took, 6 reb, 3 asst,
Taking control
STANK FACE ENGAGED pic.twitter.com/XmahSrGWzi— Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) March 17, 2018
Mean mug time for PJ pic.twitter.com/KH6cnZfgJl— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 17, 2018
There's the P.J. face!— Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) March 17, 2018
PJ Washington with the ACROBATIC OOP for @KentuckyMBB! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/AaRTGz1sAO— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2018
Diallo is an athletic machine. He snagged that rebound 12 feet in the air with his fingertips.— Chris Leach (@chrisleachKYK) March 17, 2018
What a game by Hami. He's all over the place.— Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) March 17, 2018
This is a STUNNING game by Diallo. I'm going to say the best game of his career. Rips a rebound away, buries another bucket. He's 8 of 11, has 18 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal, Cats by 15. Wow.— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_SEC) March 17, 2018
RT if you're happy for Hami. We are.— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 17, 2018
This is a STUNNING game by Diallo. I'm going to say the best game of his career. Rips a rebound away, buries another bucket. He's 8 of 11, has 18 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal, Cats by 15. Wow.— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_SEC) March 17, 2018
GIMME THAT! ✋#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/QuhyjResap— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2018
Kentucky too long and strong. Pen is nearby....— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 17, 2018
BBN closing out in style! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Hyt5LvJSAG— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2018
Hamidou Diallo with a lefthanded windmill to send everyone home. Cats are heading to Atlanta.— Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) March 17, 2018
More like SLAMidou Diallo... ⛹♂️ #MarchMadness https://t.co/fxH16Xe0mG— heraldleader (@heraldleader) March 17, 2018
Kentucky DENIES Cinderella #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/mJnhu1upXW— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2018
Comments