Photo slideshow: Kentucky stops Buffalo cold to reach NCAA Sweet 16

Photo slideshow: Kentucky stops Buffalo cold to reach NCAA Sweet 16

Kentucky players looking forward to Sweet 16 in Catlanta

Kentucky players looking forward to Sweet 16 in Catlanta

Hamidou Diallo has his confidence back in NCAA Tournament

Hamidou Diallo has his confidence back in NCAA Tournament

Big Blue Nation gets excited for Kentucky-Buffalo

Big Blue Nation gets excited for Kentucky-Buffalo

Are you a Hami fan? Check out these 32 photos

Are you a Hami fan? Check out these 32 photos

22 of best moments, faces of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season

22 of best moments, faces of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season

Quade Green: If we don't play hard, we'll lose

Quade Green: If we don't play hard, we'll lose

UK players realize people will root for Buffalo, the underdog, to win

UK players realize people will root for Buffalo, the underdog, to win

Kevin Knox on playing Buffalo: It's going to be a track meet

Kevin Knox on playing Buffalo: It’s going to be a track meet

Coach Calipari: UK would have had 'no chance' if not for similarities between Davidson, Tennessee

Coach Calipari: UK would have had 'no chance' if not for similarities between Davidson, Tennessee

Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo talks about his 22-point, eight-rebound performance in UK’s 95-75 win over Buffalo in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo talks about his 22-point, eight-rebound performance in UK’s 95-75 win over Buffalo in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

That was fun: Kentucky’s game retold via tweets and highlights

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

March 17, 2018 07:56 PM

Kentucky shut down Buffalo’s Cinderella bid Saturday with an emphatic 95-75 win over the Bulls in the round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament in Boise, Idaho.

A number of UK’s young players could be said to have had their best game of the season, including Hamidou Diallo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Wenyen Gabriel.

The game might not have generated a new Internet sensation like Thursday’s UK band member celebration, but it offered a lot of highlights and reaction online.

Hami, don’t hurt ’em

Diallo’s first-half block signaled that Kentucky wasn’t going to just let Buffalo get to the basket.

A new streak

Kentucky’s famous consecutive games with a three-pointer streak ended Thursday. Long live the streak.

Shai starts with shhh

Gilgeous-Alexander quieted the crowd with a three-pointer in the first half.

More Hami time

Wenyen came to play

Gabriel had a double-double and gave Buffalo a glimpse of his tenaciousness in the first half.

Interlude (halftime)

Second-half struggles ...

Shai redux

Taking control

