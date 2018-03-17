That was fun: Kentucky’s game retold via tweets and highlights

Kentucky shut down Buffalo’s Cinderella bid Saturday with an emphatic 95-75 win over the Bulls in the round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament in Boise, Idaho.

A number of UK’s young players could be said to have had their best game of the season, including Hamidou Diallo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Wenyen Gabriel.

The game might not have generated a new Internet sensation like Thursday’s UK band member celebration, but it offered a lot of highlights and reaction online.

Hami, don’t hurt ’em

Diallo’s first-half block signaled that Kentucky wasn’t going to just let Buffalo get to the basket.

A new streak

Kentucky’s famous consecutive games with a three-pointer streak ended Thursday. Long live the streak.

A new 3-point streak begins ... pic.twitter.com/7nx6skOfSb — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 17, 2018 1! — Mark Story (@markcstory) March 17, 2018 Kentucky went more than 51 minutes of this tournament before it made a three-pointer. Of course, dunks, putbacks and free throws are a pretty good plan of attack, too. — Brian Bennett (@GBrianBennett) March 17, 2018

Shai starts with shhh

Gilgeous-Alexander quieted the crowd with a three-pointer in the first half.

More Hami time

Wenyen came to play

Gabriel had a double-double and gave Buffalo a glimpse of his tenaciousness in the first half.

Interlude (halftime)

Second-half struggles ...

Shai redux

Taking control