Tickets for the NCAA South Regional semifinals and finals beginning Thursday in Atlanta are available for sale online.
UK Men's Basketball

Tickets available for NCAA regional in Atlanta, but they’re going to cost you

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

March 17, 2018 08:53 PM

Kentucky’s win over Buffalo in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday advanced the Cats to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in the much closer, and presumably friendlier confines of Philips Arena in Atlanta.

“Catlanta” the site of multiple SEC and NCAA Tournament wins for UK, has full-session ticket books available for sale online and single session tickets for sale via the NCAA’s approved ticket exchange. Ticket exchange prices are based on what the market will bear from secondary sellers.

Full session (semifinals and finals) books begin at $399 and range up to $2,125 per book.

Ticket exchange prices for Thursday’s semifinals session at this publication date range from $295 to $1,275 per ticket.

Ticket exchange prices for Saturday’s finals session range from $175 to $1,190 per ticket.

To purchase go to http://bit.ly/2FTzGBh.

Game times have not yet been announced.

Kentucky will play either Maryland Baltimore County or Kansas State on Thursday night.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

NCAA Sweet 16

Kentucky vs. UMBC/Kansas State

When: Thursday, TBA

Where: Philips Arena

Tickets: http://bit.ly/2FTzGBh

