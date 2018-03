More Videos

14:29 John Calipari explains why this has been 'most rewarding season' of his career

0:38 Kentucky knew about Buffalo’s trash talk ahead of Saturday's game

12:58 Buffalo coach: 'We kind of ran into a buzz saw tonight. ... They're a great team.'

2:31 Photo slideshow: Kentucky stops Buffalo cold to reach NCAA Sweet 16

0:55 Kentucky players looking forward to Sweet 16 in Catlanta

1:08 Hamidou Diallo has his confidence back in NCAA Tournament

1:00 Big Blue Nation gets excited for Kentucky-Buffalo

1:49 Are you a Hami fan? Check out these 32 photos

1:33 22 of best moments, faces of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season

1:10 Quade Green: If we don't play hard, we'll lose

0:54 UK players realize people will root for Buffalo, the underdog, to win