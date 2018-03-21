‘Obviously we have a challenge’: What Bruce Weber had to say ahead of the UK-Kansas State game

45 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 'We don't see it as an easy path' Pause

41 Under John Calipari, Kentucky owns the Sweet 16

49 Kansas State doesn’t want to try to run with Kentucky

51 Kansas State’s leading scorer hopes to play against Kentucky

105 The many faces, reactions of PJ Washington

105 The progression of Wenyen Gabriel in 26 photos

93 Kevin Knox photos, from pre-season to NCAA tournament

65 60 seconds of Jarred Vanderbilt

38 Kentucky knew about Buffalo’s trash talk ahead of Saturday's game