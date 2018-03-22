Where to watch, how to follow Thursday’s Kentucky-Kansas State NCAA Tournament basketball game

Where to watch and how to follow Thursday’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball game against Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament South Region at Atlanta.
The game is scheduled to tip off at about 9:37 p.m. EDT. It’s the second game of a South Region doubleheader.
TELEVISION
Network: CBS (WKYT-27 in Lexington)
CBS broadcast team: Brian Anderson, play-by-play; Chris Webber, analyst; Lisa Byington, sideline.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt. (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)
INTERNET
Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.
Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton, John Clay, Ben Roberts and Mark Story. Visit Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.
Live stream of the game: NCAA.com
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.
