Kentucky’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22), Kevin Knox (5) and PJ Washington (25) celebrated late in the second half against Buffalo last Saturday at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho. Kentucky faces Kansas State in Atlanta on Thursday night in a game scheduled to tip off at about 9:37 p.m.
Kentucky’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22), Kevin Knox (5) and PJ Washington (25) celebrated late in the second half against Buffalo last Saturday at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho. Kentucky faces Kansas State in Atlanta on Thursday night in a game scheduled to tip off at about 9:37 p.m. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22), Kevin Knox (5) and PJ Washington (25) celebrated late in the second half against Buffalo last Saturday at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho. Kentucky faces Kansas State in Atlanta on Thursday night in a game scheduled to tip off at about 9:37 p.m. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Thursday’s Kentucky-Kansas State NCAA Tournament basketball game

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

March 22, 2018 07:05 PM

Where to watch and how to follow Thursday’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball game against Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament South Region at Atlanta.

The game is scheduled to tip off at about 9:37 p.m. EDT. It’s the second game of a South Region doubleheader.

TELEVISION　

Network: CBS (WKYT-27 in Lexington)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

CBS broadcast team: Brian Anderson, play-by-play; Chris Webber, analyst; Lisa Byington, sideline.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt. (Dave Baker and Rex Chapman host the pregame show)

INTERNET　

Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.

Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton, John Clay, Ben Roberts and Mark Story. Visit Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.　

Live stream of the game: NCAA.com

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How can Kentucky avoid the NCAA Tournament's upset bug?

View More Video