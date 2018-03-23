Kentucky’s Wenyen Gabriel (32) and PJ Washington celebrated during the first half of the Cats’ NCAA Tournament game against Kansas State in Atlanta on Thursday night.
Kentucky’s Wenyen Gabriel (32) and PJ Washington celebrated during the first half of the Cats’ NCAA Tournament game against Kansas State in Atlanta on Thursday night. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 61-58 NCAA Tournament loss to Kansas State

Herald-Leader Staff Report

March 23, 2018 12:19 AM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team’s season ended early Friday morning in a 61-58 loss to Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 at Philips Arena in Atlanta.

Next up for the Wildcats is their 2018-19 season opener against Duke in the Champions Classic at Indianapolis on Nov. 6.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Thursday’s game:

Points: PJ Washington, 18

Rebounds: PJ Washington, 15

Assists: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 5

Steals: PJ Washington, 3

Blocks: Kevin Knox, PJ Washington, Wenyen Gabriel, 1

Turnovers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 5

