Box score from Kentucky’s 61-58 NCAA Tournament loss to Kansas State

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team’s season ended early Friday morning in a 61-58 loss to Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 at Philips Arena in Atlanta.
Next up for the Wildcats is their 2018-19 season opener against Duke in the Champions Classic at Indianapolis on Nov. 6.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Thursday’s game:
Points: PJ Washington, 18
Rebounds: PJ Washington, 15
Assists: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 5
Steals: PJ Washington, 3
Blocks: Kevin Knox, PJ Washington, Wenyen Gabriel, 1
Turnovers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 5
