Kansas State players angry that UK didn’t shake hands after game. See what Calipari said.

Kansas State players said after their 61-58 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament in Atlanta on Thursday night that they were upset because UK’s players refused to shake their hands after the game.
“They didn’t shake our hands,” Kansas State junior guard Amaad Wainright told ESPN’s Alex Scarborough. “It’s sorry. ... They know what they did.”
Kansas State’s Levi Stockard III also suggested Kentucky’s postgame behavior was not sportsmanlike.
Kentucky Coach John Calipari was asked about the KSU players’ comments in UK’s postgame press conference and said, “They were turned and celebrating, so I walked off,” he explained. “There was no disrespect for anything. It’s just that they were celebrating, and I was happy for them.”
