They would’ve been college seniors this season. Where are the 2014 McDonald’s All-Americans now?

The best high school basketball players in the country are in town for this week’s McDonald’s All-American Game festivities, which will be capped by the game itself Wednesday night at Philips Arena.

Five-star recruits like UK signees Keldon Johnson and Immanuel Quickley will make up the next wave of college basketball stars, and several will surely be one-and-done players before jumping to the NBA a little more than a year from now.

So, what happened to the top stars from the 2014 class, the players that would have been seniors in college this season had they stayed in school all four years?

Most have already moved on to the pros, and many did so after just one season.

Fourteen of the 24 McDonald’s All-Americans from the game four years ago were one-and-done college players. All but one of those 14 players were first-round NBA picks after their freshman seasons. (The exception was actually the national player of the year coming out of high school, and he didn’t even get drafted).

Only five players from the 2014 McDonald’s Game were still in college this season.

Here’s a look at what all 24 of those McDonald’s All-Americans from four years ago did after the game, and where they are now:

EAST TEAM

Cliff Alexander

The Naismith Player of the Year and No. 4 overall recruit nationally, Alexander spent one season at Kansas, averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game. The Chicago native did not play in the final eight games of the Jayhawks’ season due to an NCAA investigation, and he declared for the NBA Draft — but was not selected — at the end of his freshman year. Alexander played in eight games for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2015 and has been shuffling around the NBA’s G League since then. Earlier this month, the Wisconsin Herd announced that Alexander would miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Pro ball: 1.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 4.5 mpg for Trail Blazers in 2015-16 season

James Blackmon Jr.

The son of former UK player James Blackmon nearly committed to the Wildcats, but instead signed with Tom Crean and home-state Indiana, where he played three seasons — his sophomore year cut short by a knee injury — and averaged 15.7 points per game, shooting 42.5 percent from three-point range. Blackmon went undrafted last year and is playing this season in the G League. He was the No. 20 overall recruit in the 2014 class and considered to be one of the best shooters in high school that year.

Pro ball: No NBA experience

Justin Jackson

Jackson played on the same Nike league team with fellow McDonald’s All-Americans Kelly Oubre and Justise Winslow — as well as future McDonald’s All-American De’Aaron Fox — before signing with North Carolina. The No. 9 recruit in the class spent three seasons with the Tar Heels, winning a national title last year, as well as ACC Player of the Year and first-team All-America honors. The Texas native was selected with the No. 15 overall pick in last year’s NBA Draft.

Pro ball: 6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 21.1 mpg for the Kings this season

Tyus Jones

Jones — a Minnesota native — was the No. 7 overall recruit in the class and one of the best point guards in high school basketball, picking Duke as his college destination. He averaged 11.8 points and 5.6 assists per game for the Blue Devils, leading them to the national title and winning Final Four most outstanding player honors as a freshman. Jones was selected with the No. 24 overall pick as a one-and-done player in 2015.

Pro ball: 5.0 ppg, 2.7 apg, 17.8 mpg for the Timberwolves this season

Kevon Looney

A Wisconsin native and the No. 11 overall player in the 2014 class, Looney signed with UCLA out of high school and averaged 11.6 points and 9.2 rebounds in his only season with the Bruins. He was selected with the 30th and final pick of the 2015 NBA Draft and has played the last three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, averaging double-digit minutes for the first time this season.

Pro ball: 3.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 12.2 mpg for the Warriors this season

Theo Pinson

Pinson signed with home-state North Carolina and is in his fourth season as a key contributor for the Tar Heels, helping UNC win a national title last year. He missed several games at the start of his junior season due to injury before returning and starting every postseason game for Carolina. He also started every game for the Heels this season, averaging 10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 29.7 minutes per game. He was the No. 15 overall recruit in the 2014 class.

Pro ball: Not among Top 100 prospects for 2018 draft

D’Angelo Russell

The last Kentucky native to make the McDonald’s Game, Russell started his high school career in Louisville before wrapping it up for national power Montverde Academy (Fla.) and heading to Ohio State as the No. 16 recruit in the 2014 class. Russell emerged as a sensation in his only season with the Buckeyes, vaulting up the mock draft lists while averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft, spent two seasons with the Lakers and moved to the Brooklyn Nets this season.

Pro ball: 16.2 ppg, 5.1 apg, 26.0 mpg for the Nets this season

Karl-Anthony Towns

He was the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2014 class, but Towns emerged as the best long-term prospect in the bunch while helping lead Kentucky to a 38-0 record before an upset loss to Wisconsin in the Final Four three years ago. Towns — playing in UK’s “platoon” system — averaged 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 21.1 minutes per game for the Cats that year. He was then selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, earned NBA Rookie of the Year honors in 2016 and last month appeared in his first NBA All-Star Game.

Pro ball: 20.8 ppg, 12.2 rpg, 35.3 mpg for the Timberwolves this season

Melo Trimble

Trimble — the No. 34 recruit in the class — played three seasons with Maryland, averaging 15.9 points per game before declaring for the NBA Draft after his junior year. The D.C. native was not selected in last year’s draft and is currently a starter with the Iowa Wolves in the G League.

Pro ball: No NBA experience

Myles Turner

The Texas native came to the McDonald’s Game as the only uncommitted player at the event, and he ultimately committed to the home-state Longhorns a few weeks later. Turner averaged 10.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots in his only season with Texas before being selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He’s been a starter for the Indiana Pacers for the last three seasons, averaging double-digit points each year. Turner was the No. 6 overall recruit in the 2014 class.

Pro ball: 13.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 28.6 mpg for the Pacers this season

Isaiah Whitehead

The Brooklyn native was the No. 14 overall recruit in the class and one of the best offensive players in the country as a high school prospect. He committed to Seton Hall and played two seasons with the Pirates, averaging 15.8 points and 4.5 assists per game before being selected with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He played 73 games with the Brooklyn Nets — starting 26 — as a rookie last season.

Pro ball: 6.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 11.3 mpg for the Nets this season

Justise Winslow

A Texas native, Winslow signed with Duke and was one of the key players on a freshman-laden team that ultimately won the national title in 2015. He was the No. 13 player in the 2014 recruiting class and averaged 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in his only season with the Blue Devils before being selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Pro ball: 7.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 24.3 mpg for the Heat this season

WEST TEAM

Grayson Allen

Now a polarizing figure in college basketball, Allen was then considered to be the No. 24 overall recruit in the class of 2014 before starting his four-year career at Duke. He averaged 9.2 minutes per game as a freshman for Duke’s title team and has been a regular starter and one of the Blue Devils’ best players since. He led Duke with 21.6 points per game as a sophomore and is averaging 15.6 points per game as a senior this season.

Pro ball: No. 30 on Top 100 prospects list for this year’s draft

Joel Berry

The No. 25 overall player in the 2014 class, Berry signed with North Carolina out of high school. He’s been a starter for the Tar Heels for the past three seasons and was the most outstanding player of last year’s Final Four, leading UNC to the national title. Berry passed Michael Jordan for the No. 13 spot on the Heels’ all-time scoring list during the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament. He averaged 17.1 points per game as a senior this season.

Pro ball: Not among Top 100 prospects for 2018 draft

Devin Booker

The No. 23 overall player in the 2014 class, Booker was not expected to be a one-and-done player when he came to UK as a freshman — and he never started a game for the Wildcats — but he made the jump and was selected with the No. 13 pick in the 2015 draft. Booker, who averaged 10.0 points in 21.5 minutes per game in his only season at UK, recently became the third-youngest player in NBA history (behind only LeBron James and Kevin Durant) to score 4,000 career points. He won the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest last month and looks to be one of the game’s rising stars. Booker is among the top 10 scorers in the league this season.

Pro ball: 24.9 ppg, 4.7 apg, 34.5 mpg for the Suns this season

Stanley Johnson

One of the most exciting players in the 2014 class — and ranked No. 3 overall in that group — Johnson signed with Arizona and averaged 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in his only season with the Wildcats. The Los Angeles native was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 draft. He was a major UK recruiting target before committing to Arizona.

Pro ball: 8.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 26.9 mpg for the Pistons this season

Trey Lyles

Another UK signee from the 2014 class, Lyles won an Indiana state title as a high school senior and was ranked as the No. 12 overall recruit nationally that year. He started 21 games in his one season at Kentucky, averaging 8.7 points and 5.2 rebounds in 23.0 minutes per game. He was selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2015 draft and played his first two seasons with the Utah Jazz before being traded to the Denver Nuggets last summer.

Pro ball: 10.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 19.9 mpg for the Nuggets this season

Emmanuel Mudiay

One of UK’s top recruiting targets early in the 2014 cycle, Mudiay made a surprise decision to commit to local choice Southern Methodist and Coach Larry Brown before his senior season of high school. The No. 1 point guard and No. 2 overall player in the class, Mudiay eventually opted to skip college altogether and played one season of basketball in China before declaring for the 2015 draft, where he was selected with the No. 7 overall pick. Mudiay played his first two-plus seasons for the Denver Nuggets and was traded last month to the New York Knicks.

Pro ball: 8.7 ppg, 3.3 apg, 19.5 mpg for the Nuggets/Knicks this season

Jahlil Okafor

Okafor was ranked by Rivals.com, Scout.com and ESPN as the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2014, and he was part of Duke’s stellar freshman class that ended up winning the national title. The Chicago standout was the leading scorer and rebounder on that Blue Devils’ squad (17.3 points and 8.5 boards) before being selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 draft. Okafor was a first-team all-NBA rookie, averaging 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers, but his career hasn’t gone well since then. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season and his playing time has continued to decrease.

Pro ball: 6.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 12.4 mpg for the Sixers/Nets this season

Kelly Oubre

For a brief period, it looked like UK might have a great shot to land Oubre, but he ended up signing with Kansas. He averaged 9.3 points in 21.0 minutes per game in his one season with the Jayhawks and was selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 draft. Oubre has played the past three seasons with the Washington Wizards, emerging as a key player off the bench. He was the No. 8 recruit in the 2014 class.

Pro ball: 12.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 27.6 mpg for the Wizards this season

Reid Travis

The lowest-ranked recruit in the 2014 McDonald’s Game, Travis was No. 35 overall in the 2014 class and signed with Stanford, where he’s currently a redshirt junior. Travis averaged 6.2 points and 5.6 rebounds as a freshman, was injured early in his second season, then became an all-Pac-12 player last year. Travis averaged 19.6 points and 8.7 rebounds this season. He has never played in an NCAA Tournament game.

Pro ball: Not among Top 100 prospects for 2018 draft

Tyler Ulis

Billed by many as a four-year college player when he signed with UK, Ulis instead left for the pros after two seasons with the Wildcats. The other three UK signees in that class (Towns, Booker and Lyles) were all one-and-done players, and this is Calipari’s only class to have all members leave UK within two seasons. Ulis became one of the most popular players in the Calipari era during his time in Lexington, playing a key role as the backup point guard on the “platoon” team and then taking over the starting point guard spot in 2015-16, when he averaged 7.0 assists per game and earned first-team All-America honors as the nation’s top point guard. Ulis was selected with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2016 draft and is in his second season with the Phoenix Suns.

Pro ball: 6.8 ppg, 4.0 apg, 21.9 mpg for the Suns this season

Rashad Vaughn

The Minnesota native played his final season of high school ball at Findlay Prep (Nev.) and was the No. 10 overall recruit in the 2014 class. Vaughn played one season with UNLV — averaging 17.8 points per game — before being selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2015 draft. He played two full seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and has played with three teams (Bucks, Magic and Nets) so far this season. Vaughn was waived by the Magic earlier this month.

Pro ball: 2.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 7.6 mpg for the Bucks/Nets/Magic this season

Thomas Welsh

The No. 33 overall prospect in the 2014 class, Welsh signed with home-state UCLA and just wrapped up his senior season with the Bruins. He averaged 12.6 points and 10.8 rebounds for UCLA this past season.

Pro ball: Not among Top 100 prospects for 2018 draft

All draft projections for current college players are from ESPN; Recruiting rankings from RSCIHoops.com; NBA stats through Saturday’s games.