Report: John Higgins won’t work Final Four after officiating error

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman is reporting that college basketball official John Higgins will not be working the Final Four this year after being part of a crew that made an error in a first-round NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament game.

After working Kentucky’s 75-73 loss to North Carolina in last season’s South Region final, Higgins filed suit against Kentucky Sports Radio, Matt Jones and Drew Franklin, alleging they encouraged harassment of Higgins and his roofing company, Weatherguard. The suit was filed by Higgins in Nebraska, but has since been moved to Kentucky.

According to Goodman, Higgins was the alternate official of a crew that allowed the wrong free throw shooter to go to the line for Auburn late in its 62-58 win over Charleston. Doug Shows, Dwayne Gladden and Kelly Self were the officials on the floor.

Higgins has worked seven Final Fours, including the last three.