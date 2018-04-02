2018 Kentucky basketball offseason calendar. If you bleed Blue, save these dates.

Kentucky basketball never stops.
So, while the 2017-18 season might have ended prematurely, the offseason, with its high-school all-star games and showcases, its NBA combines, draft and summer leagues and its countdown to the next Big Blue Madness is well underway.
Here’s a calendar of events to keep you in the know until November.
Today
“Inside the Madness:” The Facebook Watch docu-series recounting the 2017-2018 season concluded with the release of the final two episodes on Saturday. Watch the entire 10 episode series online at Facebook.com/watch/ for a behind-the-scenes look at the 2017-18 edition of the Cats.
April 8
Jordan Brand Classic: UK commitments Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson will take part in this annual showcase in Brooklyn, N.Y. The game will be aired live at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.
April 11
NCAA Division I signing period begins: Will UK land coveted top-15 prospect EJ Montgomery to shore up what looks to be a smaller than normal class for Coach John Calipari? Some 2019 prospects could reclassify to 2018 and help UK, as well.
April 13
Nike Hoop Summit: UK commitments Herro and Johnson will be back in action at the 21st annual event in Portland, Ore. The game will be air live at 10 p.m. EDT on ESPN2.
April 20
College prospect travel season begins: The first weekend of play on the Nike, Adidas and Under Armour circuits will attract John Calipari and every other college coach in America looking to get a glimpse of the next wave of five-star recruits. The shoe-company leagues will play through July, with several stops around the country.
April 22
NBA Early Entry Eligibility Deadline (11:59 p.m. ET): This is the last day for college players to submit their names for the 2017 NBA Draft. Players who do not sign with an agent are eligible to withdraw their names and return to college.
May 8
UK summer classes begin: Who will be on campus to begin their course work and start their summer workouts, including pickup games on campus?
May 15
NBA Draft Lottery: The Lottery involves an odds-based system for establishing the order of the top 14 picks in the NBA Draft each season. The lottery was established to offset a team tanking to try to get the top pick in the next year’s draft. Teams still tank to get into the lottery, however. As of now, the Phoenix Suns have the best odds of winning the No. 1 pick, according to Tankathon.com. And according to some NBA mock drafts, UK’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kevin Knox could be among the lottery picks.
May 16-20
NBA Draft Combine: Prospects such as Gilgeous-Alexander, Knox and possibly PJ Washington, Hamidou Diallo and Jarred Vanderbilt could get an idea of what NBA scouts think of them and their chances of getting picked in the first round at this annual talent evaluation in Chicago. The combine includes interviews, medical tests, athletic tests, shooting and skills drills and five-on-five competition. The combine is an invitation-only event. No invitations have yet been sent.
May 30
NBA Draft early entrant withdrawal deadline: Players who have not signed with an agent can pull their names out of the draft and return to school.
June 8-23
UK summer basketball camps: John Calipari hosts a number of camps during the month of June for youth basketball players. The father/son camps have three opportunities on June 8-9, June 15-16 and June 22-23. The overnight camps have two sets of dates, June 10-13 and June 17-20. Details and registration at https://bit.ly/2G4Tp28.
June 21
NBA Draft: The players have made their choices. Now, the countdown begins to see whether the bet they made on themselves will pay off. Only the 30 first-round picks are guaranteed two-year contracts. The No. 1 pick will make at least $6.8 million the first year. The No. 30 pick will earn about $1.3 million. Kentucky’s hopefuls, projected in the mid-first round will see about $2.4 million their first year.
July 6-17
NBA Summer League: All 30 NBA teams will be represented for the first time at this year’s NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The 12-day event allows rookies and hopefuls from past seasons to try to make another impression on NBA coaches and scouts. The league culminates in a tournament and has showcased a number of future NBA stars, including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Dwight Howard.
July 11
Peach Jam: The finals of the Nike EYBL circuit finish up in a five-day showcase in North Augusta, S.C., with some of the top 2019 prospects in the nation.
August 10-12
John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience: The UK coach’s seventh annual fantasy camp for charity will be held this year for the first time at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort in the Bahamas. Click here to register.
UK basketball foreign tour: UK has not officially announced details of a return to the Bahamas in the 2018 preseason, but the website for Calipari’s fantasy camp says campers can “experience the inner workings of Kentucky basketball during their foreign tour.” UK last played a series of preseason exhibitions in the Bahamas in 2014.
Aug. 22
UK fall classes begin: School is in session and basketball isn’t far away.
September
Madness looms: Individual workouts for UK players get underway, and photo shoots and interviews get the juices flowing for another season. Typically, the Big Blue Madness campout and ticket distribution occur at the end of September. Dates have not been announced.
October
Madness sets in. The big show in Rupp Arena has been on a Friday in the second week of October the past few years, meaning Oct. 12 is your most likely suspect for this year’s event. An official date has not been announced. Madness will be followed by the Blue-White scrimmage and UK’s usual slate of exhibition games.
Nov. 6
Season opener: Kentucky vs. Duke in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. Yes, Duke.
