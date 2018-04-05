Former Cat, draft analyst size up Kentucky players’ NBA potential

Is Kevin Knox’s youth a negative or a positive?
Does Hamidou Diallo want to try to improve his shooting at the college or pro level?
Can Jarred Vanderbilt fit the role of a mystery man, thus more likely to intrigue NBA scouts?
These are some of the uncertainties surrounding Kentucky players as college basketball wades into the annual devotion to one big question: Will a player enter the NBA Draft or return to college?
Here’s how former UK All-American Kenny Walker and ESPN draft analyst Jay Bilas sized up five Wildcats
Kevin Knox
Knox will announce Friday if he will enter his name in this year’s draft, his father said. He turns 19 on Aug. 11.
Walker: “He’s such a young kid. The (NBA) lifestyle and everything that comes along with that, can he handle that?”
Bilas: “That’s a concern for anyone. It’s a concern for a 22-year-old. If you’re making a decision, you’re saying you’re ready to deal with that. . . . But these teams are looking at their long-term interests, and often times being younger can mean a longer career.”
Hamidou Diallo
Diallo struggled to find himself this past season before coming on strong down the stretch.
Walker: “I love Hami. I like how he kind of redeemed himself. Early, he was pressing, trying too hard. Trying to show the NBA scouts that he was a three-point shooter or he could make outside shots. . . . I know he wants to go. I know he was very close to going last year. It wouldn’t surprise me if he went.”
Bilas: “NBA athlete. Can defend and run in transition as well as anyone in the league. But his skill level is not there yet. . . . I’d say second-round (pick), but his athleticism is first round.”
Jarred Vanderbilt
Injuries limited Vanderbilt to 14 games. He did not play until Jan. 16, then was sidelined after March 3.
Walker: “The only concern is can he stay healthy. . . . I wouldn’t fault the kid for rolling the dice (and entering the draft) considering his circumstances.”
Bilas: “He’s not a shooter. In today’s game, that’s a detriment. He’ll have to improve upon that to be effective.”
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander progressed throughout the season and became Kentucky’s indispensable player. It’s not a wild exaggeration to say UK’s fortunes rose or fell on how he played.
Walker: “I like the way he handled success. Very smart, cerebral player. . . . I think Knox and Alexander are the sure two that you can say are probably going to do it because they’re both projected in the lottery.”
Bilas: “Most talented of the group. And his game fits the NBA game very well because of his height and athleticism and ability to play the point guard position. He needs to improve his shooting. But he’s a very good defender and very good with the ball. I see him in the middle of the lottery.”
PJ Washington
Earlier this week, PJ Washington announced he will enter his name in the draft, but will keep open the option of returning to college.
Walker: “He’s an under-sized inside power guy” like Dennis Rodman, Charles Barkley, Draymond Green. “They play with great passion and they play with great heart every night. With PJ, he’s shown he can do that, but the consistency was not quite there at this time.”
Bilas: “If he stays in, he’s a second-round pick probably. He’s got some really good ability and got some versatility, and he’s improved in a lot of different areas. . . . He’s got a very good future ahead of him.”
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
