UK has zeroed in on another top basketball recruit for 2018, and ‘they’re in great shape for him’

Star freshman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander announced Monday night that he’s leaving UK for this year’s NBA Draft.
The Cats might not have to wait long for his replacement.
In anticipation of Gilgeous-Alexander’s decision, John Calipari has been looking over the past few weeks for another backcourt player for next season. The player that has emerged at the center of that search is five-star point guard Ashton Hagans, who decommitted from Georgia earlier this year and earned a scholarship offer from Kentucky two weeks ago.
The most likely outcome now appears to be Hagans in a UK uniform.
“I think they’d definitely like to add another perimeter player,” 247Sports analyst Evan Daniels told the Herald-Leader on Monday morning. “Kentucky has definitely ramped their attention up with Ashton Hagans. I think they’re in great shape for him.”
Daniels is so bullish on UK’s chances, in fact, that he logged a prediction in favor of the Wildcats on Hagans’ 247Sports Crystal Ball page Monday.
The recruiting analyst is admittedly cautious when it comes to Crystal Ball picks, and he’s been correct on 59 of 61 predictions since moving to 247Sports from Scout.com a few months ago. That’s some good news in UK’s pursuit of Hagans.
“You know how I am,” Daniels told the Herald-Leader last month. “I don’t like to make a prediction unless I have a good idea.”
One snag: Hagans is currently a recruit in the class of 2019.
That’s expected to change sometime soon.
Hagans — a 6-foot-4 prospect from Georgia — is in the process of completing coursework that would allow him to reclassify to 2018 and play college basketball next season, similar to the move that Marvin Bagley made last summer before ultimately committing to Duke.
Like Bagley, Hagans is expected to play out the spring/summer schedule with his Adidas travel team and then make a reclassification decision in late summer. His father, Marvin Hagans, told the Herald-Leader a few days ago that his son is in no hurry to make a college choice, though the predictions since then have all gone UK’s way.
Kentucky is now the overwhelming favorite on Hagans’ Crystal Ball page, and several national recruiting analysts are predicting that he ends up in Lexington.
UK has already signed five-star point guard Immanuel Quickley and highly touted shooting guard Tyler Herro for next season, along with five-star small forward Keldon Johnson, a versatile perimeter player.
All three have said they’d love for Hagans to join the 2018 class.
Kentucky is also expected to return Quade Green, the Cats’ starting point guard for much of last season, and highly touted shooting guard Jemarl Baker, who was sidelined for his first season in Lexington with a knee injury.
That would make for a crowded — but talented — backcourt, and Daniels has said that Hagans should be able to co-exist with the other Cats.
“He can certainly play with those other guys,” he said. “I think Ashton is the type of guy that probably needs the ball in his hands a little bit more because of his lack of shooting. But he’s also a guy that you can throw out on the floor because of his ability to impact the game on the defensive end, in transition, and with his passing. If you put him next to a guy like (Quickley or) Quade Green, who can really shoot, then you’ve got a really good tandem.”
Quickley not threatened by possibility of adding Hagans: "It’s basically the business of basketball. Playing point guards together... And he’s real versatile as well, so I think we can both play together.” https://t.co/bsvqMM5G15— Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) March 29, 2018
