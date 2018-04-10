Kansas and N.C. State tied into FBI’s college basketball probe, as new indictments issued

Two Adidas officials and an aspiring NBA agent paid the parents of players to ensure their commitments to Kansas and North Carolina State, according to court documents unsealed in New York late Tuesday.
The allegations — which came in an indictment adding charges against Adidas global marketing director Jim Gatto, Adidas independent contractor Merl Code, and agent hopeful Christian Dawkins — drag two more top schools into the ongoing Justice Department probe of college basketball’s shadow economy.
The three men had faced one wire fraud charge connected to allegations they conspired the pay the parents of players to attend Louisville and Miami, both Adidas-sponsored schools, and to sign with Adidas when they turned professional. The new indictment outlines similar allegations involving unnamed parents and players who ultimately attended Kansas and North Carolina State.
In 2015, prosecutors allege, Gatto arranged a $40,000 payment for the father of a North Carolina State player. From October 2016 through November 2016, according to the indictment, Gatto funneled $90,000 to the mother of a top high school player to ensure his commitment to Kansas.
Other charges added Tuesday pertain to previous outlined allegations, that Gatto, Code and Dawkins conspired to pay the parents of a player and a travel basketball official to ensure the players committed to Louisville and Miami.
According to charges from the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York, the families of two unidentified Kansas student-athletes are said to have benefited from illegal payments, which were made without the knowledge of university.
According to court documents, Gatto was among a group that beginning around October 2016 and continuing until around November 2017, “conspired to illicitly funnel approximately $90,000 from Company-1 (Adidas) to the mother of a top high school basketball player. The payments were made in connection with a commitment by the student-athlete to attend the University of Kansas, a school sponsored by (Adidas) and with the expectation that the student-athlete would sign with (Adidas) upon entering the NBA.”
The agreement formulated by Gatto funneled payments to the parent in a series of installments, according to court documents. The money was transferred indirectly through an AAU team.
The participants in the scheme also agreed to make payments to the legal guardian of another top-rated prospect.
On Aug. 30, 2017, the same day Silvio De Sousa announced he would play at KU, court documents say the prospect announced, in a “surprise” decision, he would not attend a school sponsored by a rival apparel company but would instead enroll at Kansas.
Court documents also say the prospect signed financial aid paperwork with Kansas on Nov. 13, 2017, which is the same day KU announced De Sousa had signed to play basketball for the Jayhawks, according to the Kansas City Star.
According to the charges, the payments were designed to be concealed, from Kansas and the NCAA.
In Feburary, Yahoo Sports obtained expense-report documents that identify current and former NCAA players and/or their familial representatives. The documents reportedly originated from Dawkins, who was one of 10 men arrested by the FBI in late September when the Bureau announced its two-year-long sting into college basketball’s recruiting underworld.
Kansas coach Bill Self said after a day after the Yahoo story was reported: “Obviously it’s a concern of everybody involved in college basketball and it will get the proper attention, but that hasn’t been something — obviously, from a sport perspective, we’re all concerned, but from that perspective I know our people are on top of that.”
