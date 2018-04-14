Are transfers quitters? Tubby’s former Kentucky players also coping with a new normal.

Sacha Killeya-Jones reminded us this month that Kentucky is not immune to the growing phenomenon of players transferring from one program to another.
Each year hundreds of players transfer. In John Calipari’s nine seasons as coach, eight players have transferred. Ironically, perhaps, this makes a UK program synonymous with one-and-done college careers a relative model of stability when it comes to transfers.
Allen Edwards, who was in town this weekend for the reunion of UK’s 1998 national championship team, must deal with four players transferring from his Wyoming team.
“It can get out of hand, I guess, because of (players wanting) instant gratification in the sense of wanting to play and play early,” he said. “I think we’ve passed the day of waiting your turn. Now, it’s I want to do it and I want to do it now. And if I’m not doing it, I want to leave.”
Scott Padgett, another player on UK’s 1998 championship team who became a coach, must deal with three players transferring from Samford. He said it was wrong to assume that players transferring signaled that something was intrinsically wrong with a program.
“Guys have kind of figured out the system,” he said.
When asked what fueled the rise in transfers, Padgett cited youth basketball and the AAU circuit. Changing teams is normal.
“I don’t blame AAU coaches,” he said. “But the realistic thing is, right now, you’ve got guys playing in four AAU programs in the same year. They’re used to it. Kids like options.”
The NCAA is not fighting this trend. Instead, the NCAA is considering liberalizing the rules to make it easier for a player to transfer. For instance, maybe do away with the requirement that transfer players sit out a season. Or tie the ability to avoid having to sit out a season to, say, a 3.0 or better grade point average.
The latter idea led Georgia Tech football coach Paul Johnson to speculate that a coach might hinder a player’s academic performance in hopes of keeping him on the team longer.
Padgett suggested instead that tying a transfer to a GPA might give players the incentive to study harder.
Tubby Smith, who coached Kentucky’s 1998 national championship team, made headlines this year when he equated transferring to a mortal athletic sin: quitting.
“We’re teaching them how to quit,” he said of rules changes that make it easier for players to transfer. “That’s what we’re doing. Things not going well. Let’s quit.”
Smith was responding to a question about how many players he thought would transfer from his then Memphis team. ...
“Somebody needs to tell them, ‘You made a commitment. Stick to it,’” he said. “But it doesn’t happen like that. They have a lot of people in their ear. That’s the way life is.”
Padgett called this “old-school thinking,” even though he said he agreed with what Smith said.
Transfers are nothing new. While bemoaning the frequency of transferring, Smith acknowledged that he considered transferring after his freshman year at High Point. His father objected and said the military might be the only alternative. Smith remained at High Point.
Edwards got similar advice from his high school coach, Shakey Rodriguez.
“That message was not find a new situation,” Edwards said of his high school coach’s advice. “That message was stick it out and you figure it out. I thank my high school coach for telling me that because I was blessed to play on two national championship teams (1996 and 1998).”
Saul Smith, Tubby Smith’s middle son and a guard on UK’s 1998 championship team, said he too considered transferring after the 1998 national championship..
“I got double-digit minutes per game, and I wanted to leave,” he said. “There’s a lot of scrutiny that’s coming. There’s a lot of pressure. Do I really want to deal with that?”
Saul Smith said his presence caused at least two high-profile point guard recruits to turn down UK. This would only intensify the scrutiny and pressure.
“I felt like this is not going to be very fun,” Saul Smith said.
Bill Keightley, UK’s longtime equipment manager and father confessor to players, convinced Saul Smith to stay.
When asked how he recalled his time as a UK player, Saul Smith said, “very fondly.” Competing against a standout point guard like Wayne Turner “made me better,” he said. “That’s what I loved about it.”
None of the former UK players criticized today’s players for transferring in great numbers. The players are trying to better themselves, they said. Coaches must adapt.
“Yes, it stinks sometimes when you have a kid who’s really good, and he leaves,” Padgett said. “But that’s part of the game, now, and you’ve got to realize that. And we as coaches have to learn to adjust and figure it out.”
Unwittingly, perhaps, Calipari has shown the way to deal with transfers.
“If it goes the way they’re talking about it going, everybody might have a one-and-done type mentality,” Padgett said. “They’re not necessarily going one-and-done to the NBA, but maybe they’re going one-and-done (to another school). So you’re going to have to stay on top of your recruiting game. And you’ve got to develop kids more. And you’ve got to create that bond and relationship (with players) where it keeps you on your toes even more.”
