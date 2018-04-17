Next season's Kentucky basketball schedule: What we know so far

A few dates for the University of Kentucky's 2018-19 men's basketball schedule have come into focus.
The Wildcats previously announced they would open the season against Duke at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Nov. 6.
On Monday, the date was revealed for Kentucky's game against North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic. The two basketball blue bloods will collide Dec. 22 in Chicago.
Last week, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that Kentucky would play in Madison Square Garden against Seton Hall in a game targeted for Dec. 8.
Kentucky can also count on its annual game against Louisville, to be held this year in Rupp Arena on a date to be determined.
The Wildcats and Tar Heels will meet for the first time since UNC's 75-73 victory over Kentucky in the Elite Eight of the 2017 NCAA Tournament in Memphis.
