UK basketball heading back to Bahamas. Here's the schedule and how you can join the Cats.

Quade Green might need to bring out his shades again next season. The Kentucky men’s basketball team has announced the dates for its trip to the Bahamas this August.
The Cats go on a four-game, eight-day trip to Atlantis on Paradise Island in the Bahamas Aug. 6-13, practicing while there and playing four professional teams.
Kentucky will play the Bahamas national team on Aug. 8, San Lorenzo de Almagra on Aug. 9, Mega Bemax on Aug. 11 and Team Toronto on Aug. 12. All games will be played at the Atlantis Imperial Arena, the site of Kentucky's 2016-17 game against Arizona State.
NCAA rules allow for a foreign tour by an intercollegiate team once every four academic years.
“If you know me, you know I’ve talked a lot about college basketball taking over the month of August,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “It’s a perfect time — when we have nothing else going on — to get with our kids, practice and give our fans a chance to see our team before school starts. The current rules only allow us to do it every four years and this one comes at a great time. We’re going to have another young team and will have a tough schedule early. Getting these games in against professional competition and allowing us to practice will give our guys an early idea of how hard this is going to be.”
Kentucky awaits decisions from a number of its potentially returning stars, including PJ Washington, Jarred Vanderbilt and Wenyen Gabriel, but will have a fresh batch of highly touted recruits coming in next season who include signees Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, EJ Montgomery and Immanuel Quickley.
Kentucky last went to the Bahamas ahead of the 2014-15 season, which culminated in a Final Four appearance and a 38-1 record.
UK has announced travel packages for this year's event that begin at $173 per night with a number of options available. Tickets are not included with hotel packages and must be purchased separately. Ticket books are priced at $400 each and will include entry into all four games. Children under the age of 2 will not require a ticket for admission. For more information about travel and tickets, visit UKAthletics.com.
Fans must stay at the Atlantis to attend games.
“I still have some of our fans come up to me and tell me about how much fun they had in 2014 when we went to the Bahamas,” Calipari said. “This is a chance to see our team in an unbelievable setting, get up close with our kids and stay at the best vacation resort I’ve ever been to. The great thing about this time around is the games will be on site, making this even easier than the last trip. I can’t wait to get down there.”
Coinciding with the UK men’s basketball trip will be the seventh annual John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience held for the for the first time outside of Lexington. More information on the fantasy experience is available at johncaliparibasketballexperience.com.
