UK Men's Basketball

Calipari in hospital for 'a couple days' after surgery. 'All is good,' UK coach tweets.

April 25, 2018 11:55 AM

John Calipari revealed on Twitter on Wednesday that he would be off the recruiting trail for a couple of days after undergoing minor surgery.

The Kentucky men's basketball coach did not reveal the nature of the surgery, only that he'd be in the hospital for a couple of days. He also said he had not had time to read the Commission on College Basketball's report. That report recommended the end to the "one-and-done" rule, something that Calipari has advocated.

Calipari was seen on the recruiting circuit last weekend watching college prospects along with several other Division I coaches.

He had a successful hip surgery in 2014.

Calipari also tweeted out birthday greetings to player Dillon Pulliam, adding that brownies from "Mrs. Cal" would be on the way after he recovered.

