Calipari in hospital for 'a couple days' after surgery. 'All is good,' UK coach tweets.

John Calipari revealed on Twitter on Wednesday that he would be off the recruiting trail for a couple of days after undergoing minor surgery.
The Kentucky men's basketball coach did not reveal the nature of the surgery, only that he'd be in the hospital for a couple of days. He also said he had not had time to read the Commission on College Basketball's report. That report recommended the end to the "one-and-done" rule, something that Calipari has advocated.
Calipari was seen on the recruiting circuit last weekend watching college prospects along with several other Division I coaches.
He had a successful hip surgery in 2014.
Calipari also tweeted out birthday greetings to player Dillon Pulliam, adding that brownies from "Mrs. Cal" would be on the way after he recovered.
Comments