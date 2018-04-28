Calipari's hospital visit made boy 'feel like he was the only person in the world'

The elements were there for a compelling human interest story: a child suddenly collapses while playing basketball, is rushed to the hospital, has his spirits lifted when the coach of his favorite college team makes a surprise visit.
This time John Calipari was the coach. And to add to the melodrama, the uplifting visit came during a trip to his home area of western Pennsylvania.
Calipari’s coach at Clarion State, Joe DeGregorio, enjoyed telling the story. It began with a seventh-grader named Drew Furer collapsing while playing basketball. DeGregorio learned what happened because another of his former players at Clarion State was friends with the boy’s father.
Before going on a recruiting trip to Butler, Pa., to watch a prospect in the class of 2020, Ethan Morton, play, Calipari had called DeGregorio.
“I mentioned that to John,” DeGregorio said of Furer’s collapse, “and before I could even invite John to stop by, he said, ‘We’ve got to go by and see that kid.’
“That’s the John Calipari that I know. That’s the John Calipari that, hopefully, I had something to do with.”
The word of a Calipari visit was relayed to the boy’s father, Jason Furer, who tried to temper his son’s excitement.
“Don’t get your hopes up,” he told him. “(Calipari) is busy. It’s recruiting season.”
Knowing that Butler is close to an hour from Pittsburgh made the elder Furer wonder if Calipari had time for a visit.
Drew had sustained a spinal cord injury in late March. On April 17, Calipari visited him at the Children’s Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center.
“We had a lot of coaches reach out unsolicited,” Jason said. “For John to actually take time, I can’t tell you how much that meant.”
As it turns out, Furer was a Kentucky fan. Calipari brought him UK shorts, shirts, a bag, a signed basketball and a hat.
Why is a kid from Pittsburgh a Kentucky fan? Jason said UK’s star players of late — Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns — captured his son’s attention. Learning through ESPN’s 30-for-30 story that Calipari grew up in the Pittsburgh area made Drew a citizen of the Big Blue Nation.
“I think that connected for him and turned him into a big Kentucky fan and a Coach Calipari fan,” Jason said of the 30-for-30 documentary.
Calipari stayed about an hour. He told the boy stories about UK players.
“He made Drew feel like he was the only person in the world,” Jason said. “He didn’t check his phone.
"As he was leaving, he said, ‘I want to have you down to a game later this year.'"
Jason said he had exchanged texts with Calipari since the visit.
Drew’s spinal cord injury rocked the family’s world.
“We were going through life and enjoying a lot of basketball, baseball and football,” Jason said. “And he was enjoying it as well. And literally the next morning, our whole life changed.”
Calipari’s visit helped give the family the kind of hope that comes through a helping hand.
“It’s re-confirmed my (belief) there are great people in this world,” Jason said. “When bad things happen, good people show up. And I think John is a good example of that.”
Presidential leadership
The NCAA’s Commission on College Basketball chaired by Condoleezza Rice issued a report that said there was a “toxic mix of perverse incentives to cheat” in college basketball.
This brought to mind a frequently-asked question: Why don’t college presidents take bold action to greatly reduce, if not eliminate, this toxic mix?
Who better to ask than David Roselle? He tried just that when UK basketball became embroiled in scandal in the late 1980s.
Roselle said last week that he likes the NCAA’s honor system, which requires schools to self-report rules violations. The problem is many school do not want to do that, preferring to reap the rewards in money, fame and glory that come with athletic success. The ends justify the means.
Roselle boiled down the essential question to this: “Are you going to be honorable or rich? And not everybody would opt for honorable.”
Of course, Roselle was forced out as UK president. He does not look back with regret.
“One of the things you have to do if you’re going to be an effective president is to be willing to be fired,” he said, “and have your board know that. If you’re asked to make certain compromises, you quit.”
Friendly rivals
When putting together UK’s schedule of exhibition games for the August trip to the Bahamas, Lea Miller saw potential for ending the trip with a bang. So Kentucky will play Team Toronto on Aug. 12.
The coaches — John Calipari of UK and Roy Rana of Team Toronto — faced each other in the semifinals of the FIBA U19 World Cup in Egypt last summer. Rana’s Team Canada beat Calipari’s Team USA 99-87.
Viola! A promotional hook in hopes of making a lasting memory in the Bahamas.
“There’s a friendly rivalry,” said Miller, the CEO of Complete Sports Management, the company that arranged the trip to the Bahamas.
The emphasis should be on friendly. Rana, who is also the coach at Toronto-based Ryerson University, is an unabashed Calipari admirer.
“I’ve visited Kentucky a couple times just to learn from Coach Cal,” Rana said last week.
When asked what he’d learned, Rana said, “Oh, so many different things. From very simple shooting drills to something as complex as player-coach relationships.
“I read his books. He’s a very, very talented coach, and one of the best in the world. So there’s more than one thing. There’s tons of things you can pick up from him.”
Rana shied from the notion of the game in the Bahamas being a renewal of a rivalry. It’s great, he said, if the U19 World Cup game brings added attention to the exhibition in the Bahamas. “But, certainly from my perspective, that’s not what this thing is about.”
The U19 World Cup game featured a star turn by R.J. Barrett, who will be a freshman at Duke next season. He made 12 of 24 shots, scored 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
“We struck lightning in a bottle,” Rana said of that U19 game. “Coach Cal was tremendously gracious.”
Calipari summed up the game by saying, “One kid really went crazy.”
Barrett will not be playing for Team Toronto in the Bahamas, Rana said. The players have not been selected. Among the possibilities are such former Division I players as Dyshawn Pierre (Dayton), Ryan Wright (Oklahoma) and Jevohn Shepherd (Michigan).
Team Toronto is a club team. Rana sees “no real strategic value” in the trip to the Bahamas.
“It’s really about giving our guys just a really special experience,” he said, “and trying to help them grow at this stage of their careers.”
And helping his friendly rival prepare another freshman-dependent Kentucky team prepare for an upcoming season.
Feel the draft
The June 21 NBA Draft will be big news in Kentucky. But the NFL Draft commanded center stage across the nation as a multi-night exercise in excess.
Jason Gay, a columnist for The Wall Street Journal, referenced a report in The Sporting News about how the NFL envisions even greater wall-to-wall attention paid to future drafts.
“Some league executives envision the draft potentially becoming the sports equivalent of a U.S. presidential election — a sports event televised simultaneously across most or all of the national broadcast networks,” Gay quoted The Sporting News as reporting.
This led Gay to marvel at the attention paid to the NFL Draft.
“There’s a giant, year-round economy built up around the draft,” he wrote, “to the point that ‘draft guru’ is a legitimate profession, and lunatics start publishing ‘mock drafts’ the nanosecond the previous draft ends.”
This seems like a good time to point out that there are mock NBA drafts for 2019.
Wrote Gay: “Is there anything in sports with so much conjecture masquerading as insight?”
