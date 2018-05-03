UK's Diallo expected to skip NBA Combine. 'I don't think it's going to send the best message.'

Hamidou Diallo has decided not to participate in the NBA Combine, a decision that surprised and left open the possibility of second guessing.
His high school coach, Tom Espinosa, said Diallo’s brother, Alpha, told him that the former Kentucky player would work out at UK rather than go to the NBA Combine. This year’s Combine is May 16-20 in Chicago.
“I’m surprised by it,” ESPN analyst Jay Bilas said of the decision. “To me, I don’t think it’s going to send the best message. I think a lot of NBA people will look at it as, when you’re a competitor, come compete.”
Diallo participated in the NBA Combine last year. In 2017, he was something of a mystery man, having only practiced with Kentucky in the 2016-17 season. This status could make him more intriguing to NBA people at last year’s NBA Combine, UK Coach John Calipari said at the time.
At the 2017 Combine, Diallo interviewed with NBA teams and went through the physical testing. His vertical leap of 44.5 inches was the second highest recorded in the history of the Combine.
This year Diallo is more of a known basketball commodity. Espinosa said his former player was confident of being drafted. But Bilas wondered if Diallo was passing up a chance to improve his draft position.
“He’s not a no-brainer lottery pick,” Bilas said. “So I don’t think it sends the most positive of messages.
“But there’s also the school of thought that if you can’t make it a lot better, you can make it worse. So why not go off of what you’ve put on tape already?”
Diallo acknowledged having an up-and-down season for Kentucky in 2017-18. A high point came in UK’s second-round victory over Buffalo.
When he first learned that the NBA had invited Diallo to the Combine, Espinosa said late last month that he believed his former player should participate in all activities.
“I think it would help him if he played,” Espinosa said. “I don’t think it’d benefit him if he didn’t.”
Diallo has proven his NBA-level athleticism. Earlier this spring, Bilas said Diallo had “first-round athleticism.” But questions have been raised about the basic basketball skills of shooting, passing and ball-handling. This past season, Diallo shot 42.8 percent from the field and 61.6 percent of his free throws.
Diallo suggested during this past season that for the good of the team he did not show the full range of his abilities. For Bilas, this would make playing at the NBA Combine potentially more worthwhile.
“If he goes to play, he would be sort of out of the role he played at Kentucky, and would be able to show, arguably, a little bit more of what he’s capable of doing in that environment,” Bilas said. “I think he will be drafted. But I think you’d rather be drafted in the first round. Playing in the Combine is a good way to work your way into that.”
In its ranking of prospects updated on Thursday, NBADraft.net put Diallo at No. 47. That was down two spots from the previous update.
“His athleticism may carry the day, you never know,” Bilas said. “It’s an interesting draft. But I’d be surprised if it does.”
