Campers get first look at new UK basketball roster, but Richards not letting them see the rim.

The new University of Kentucky men's basketball roster has been together for barely a weekend, but the players were already putting in work at one of John Calipari's satellite basketball camps in Bardstown on Monday morning.
Incoming freshmen Tyler Herro, EJ Montgomery, Immanuel Quickley and Keldon Johnson along with the rest of the rostered Wildcats were introduced at the youth camp by Calipari at Thomas Nelson High School.
Kentucky basketball's Twitter account pushed out photos and videos from the event showing the Kentucky players interacting with the campers.
Nick Richards, for one, was having a good time, not letting any of the campers in his activities get close to the rim. Herro, a shooting guard out of Milwaukee, Wis., reportedly didn't get to campus until 1 a.m. Monday. Nevertheless, he was on the bus to Bardstown for the morning camp session.
The satellite camps for ages 7 to 17 continue this week. For more information, go to UKAthletics.com.
