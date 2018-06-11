LeBron James documentary to take on NCAA. UK's Nick Richards among athletes featured.

University of Kentucky basketball player Nick Richards will be featured in a documentary produced by LeBron James that will explore the NCAA's "denial of basic human rights" to athletes.
James, his business partner Maverick Carter and Steve Stoute, the CEO of United Masters, combined to develop the documentary, which will debut Oct. 2 on HBO.
The documentary, titled "Student Athlete" will tell the stories of several college athletes, including Richards who just completed his freshman year at Kentucky.
According to HBO, the documentary attempts to shed light on "the complex rules of amateur athletics in America and showing how they affect uncompensated athletes and their families.”
Carter, CEO of SpringHill Entertainment, said, “This is an incredibly important story about the institutional denial of basic human rights for these student athletes."
