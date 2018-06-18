Cawood Ledford's widow dies at age 90

Frances Ledford, the widow of iconic University of Kentucky radio play-by-play announcer Cawood Ledford, died Sunday night in Harlan. She was 90.
Frances Ledford was born and raised in Lynch, Ky. She met Ledford when they both worked at Clear Channel Radio in Louisville.
“A lovely, lovely person,” JMI Vice President of Operations Kim Ramsey said of Frances Ledford.
Ramsey said one of her favorite stories about the Ledfords involved Cawood returning from UK road trips.
“She never would go to bed until he came home,” Ramsey said. “She’d sit in a love seat in the front room and wait for him.”
Cawood Ledford called UK football and basketball games for decades, the latter from 1953 until retiring in 1992. He died in 2001.
A funeral service for Frances Ledford is tentatively scheduled for Thursday in Harlan, Ramsey said.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club in Harlan or to a project to set up a room named for Cawood Ledford at the public library in Harlan.
Comments