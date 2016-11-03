Live updates: Kentucky women’s basketball exhibition vs. Union

Follow along Thursday night as Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provides live updates from courtside as the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on Union University in Memorial Coliseum.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.
Kentucky returns a core group led by seniors Makayla Epps and Evelyn Akhator from a team that finished 25-8 and reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 last season. The Wildcats will also introduce several newcomers on Thursday night.
Union University, an NCAA Division II school based in Jackson, Tenn., finished 28-4 last season and won the regular-season championship in the Gulf South Conference. Union lost its only previous meeting with Kentucky, an exhibition game before last season, 95-63 in Lexington.
The Lady Bulldogs have one Kentuckian on their roster. Junior forward Alexus Calhoun hails from Lebanon, where she was a teammate of UK’s Epps at Marion County High School. She transferred from Berea College to Union.
There is no live television for Thursday night’s exhibition, but the broadcast is available online at WatchESPN.com, courtesy of SEC Network Plus.
Comments